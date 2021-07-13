MICHIGANDER Announces Support Acts & Adds Chicago Date for Fall Headlining Tour

Rising indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has revealed the support acts that will be joining his upcoming fall headlining tour supporting his critically lauded third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually. As the biggest outing of his career, Michigander will be bringing along a variety of friends and showcasing up-and-coming talent that will rotate per show including Gatlin, Stay Outside, Hollyy, The Fever Haze, WhoBoy, and many more The 23-date cross-country trek will officially kick off September 25th following Michigander's appearances at Lollapalooza, Summerfest and Firefly Music Festival. Singer and his bandmates - Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass) - will then stop in Los Angeles (October 6th at The Roxy), New York (October 19th at Mercury Lounge), Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Boston, Charlotte, and Chicago for a just-announced headlining show on October 28th, among many other cities, before wrapping in his adopted hometown of Detroit on November 4th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now; visit www.michiganderband.com for all details.

Everything Will Be Ok Eventually, out now via C3 Records, features the buzzworthy singles and Top 10 Triple A radio hits "Let Down" and "Better." Written and produced by Singer with longtime collaborator and co-producer Jake Rye, the 6-song collection soundtracks chasing a dream until it's real, while offering hope and optimism for the future. Tracks from Everything Will Be Ok Eventually have been featured on several key playlists including Apple Music's New Music Daily and ALT CTRL, Spotify's The New Alt and New Music Friday, Pandora's ALT Select Radio, and Amazon Music's Fresh Indie as well as plays on SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum. Michigander's sweeping anthem "Let Down," which peaked at #6 on the Triple A radio chart, has amassed nearly 3 million streams. PRESS HERE to listen to Everything Will Be Ok Eventually and PRESS HERE to watch a newly released acoustic set for Sofar Sounds.

Michigander, recently named one of TuneCore's Top 10 Rock/Alt Artists for 2021, emanates a magnetic Midwest spirit, delivering uplifting anthems, raised even higher by six-string fireworks, empowering lyrics, and understated arena ambition. First brought to life in 2014 when the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist was moving across his home state to Kalamazoo, Michigander has since garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, BrooklynVegan, American Songwriter, Guitar World, KCRW and many more, in addition to nearly 20 million career streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists and cracking 1 million streams on the platform. Michigander's two previous EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites. The latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsed 6 million streams and earned Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. In September 2020, Michigander's new era officially began with the release of "Let Down" and the folk-tinged companion track "48." Along the way, Singer and his band have performed alongside Mt Joy, Hippo Campus, Silversun Pickups and Tokyo Police Club and graced the stages of festivals with The National, Foster The People, Moon Taxi and alt-j. For the emerging multi-talent, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually marks the next chapter in his growing career.

MICHIGANDER 2021 TOUR DATES

July 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Michigan House: Summer at Studio Park

July 31 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza - Grubhub Stage 1:50-2:30pm

July 31 Chicago, IL @ The Metro w/ Band of Horses (Lollapalooza After Show)

August 20 Cincinnati, OH @ Fountain Square (Free Show)

September 17 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest - Johnson Controls World Stage 5:30pm

September 23 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 25 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill %

September 28 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

September 30 Boise, ID @ The Olympic +

October 1 Portland, OR @ Holocene

October 2 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ~

October 5 San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar =

October 6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre ^

October 8 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court **

October 10 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar @

October 11 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *#

October 12 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *#

October 13 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

October 14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop >

October 16 Harrisburg, PA @ The Englewood $

October 17 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair {}

October 19 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge //

October 20 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

October 22 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

October 24 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

October 26 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café *

October 28 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ()*

October 29 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme !<

November 4 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick []$"

KEY

% with The Fade

+ with MYLO BYBEE

~ with Kris Orlowski

= with Life Size Models

^ with Gatlin

** with Blue Rain Boots

@ with Kat King

* with Stay Outside

# with Darryl Rahn

> with Spirit of the Bear

$ with Jake LeMond

{} with Maya Lucia

// with Aubrey Haddard

() with Hollyy

! with The Fever Haze

< with Trauna

with Dawning

[] with WhoBoy

" with Yeuku

Photo Credit: Jake Mulka