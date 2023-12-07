MEO Kalorama Confirms Headliners Including Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Sam Smith, The Kills, & More

meo kalorama announces headliners for upcoming event

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 4 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

MEO Kalorama Confirms Headliners Including Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Sam Smith, The Kills, & More

In 2024, MEO Kalorama festival makes its return to the idyllic Parque da Bela Vista on the 29th, 30th and 31st of August. Now in its third year, MEO Kalorama provides attendees with a unique blend of musical exploration and cultural immersion. Based in the vibrant city of Lisbon, the end-of-summer festival is the perfect choice for adventurous, music and sunshine lovers.

Today, the festival unveils its initial lineup, a dynamic range of artists that embodies diversity, representation, and inclusion, encompassing established icons and emerging talents, alongside a blend of long-anticipated comebacks and exciting premieres. MEO Kalorama is proud to welcome Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Sam Smith, Jungle, The Smile, The Kills, Ana Moura, The Postal Service + Death Cab For Cutie, Overmono, Yard Act, Ana Lua Caiano, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Glockenwise, Nation of Language and Vagabon. 

It's been almost two decades since we first heard ‘Losing my Edge', ‘Drunk Girls', or ‘Daft Punk Is Playing at my house' by LCD Soundsystem who will no doubt ignite the crowds at MEO Kalorama into dancing and singing. Massive Attack stands central to music history, credited with bringing trip-hop to the world alongside Portishead and Tricky. Their legacy remains essential making them a must-see at the festival.

Sam Smith will unveil their soulful voice and immaculate songs at MEO Kalorama, promising a performance that captivates. Jungle will be bringing a fusion of soul, funk, hip-hop, and electronica to the crowds at MEO Kalorama.

The third edition of MEO Kalorama also welcomes the electronic duo Overmono, formed by Welsh brothers Tom and Ed Russell, the eclectic British Yard Act will be bringing their infectious energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the festival stage. The post-punk Leeds quartet, English Teacher, and Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective will be making their debut at the summer's conclusion event. Peggy Gou's contagious beats will dominate the dance floor at MEO Kalorama.

The Smile, a unique art-rock/post-punk project with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood from Radiohead will dazzle crowds with their genre-defying performance. The Postal Service, renowned electro-pop icons with timeless melodies, and indie rock legends Death Cab For Cutie, celebrated for their emotive lyrics and infectious melodies, take the stage at MEO Kalorama for two stellar performances.

Ana Moura who blends fado with African roots and electronica, promises an irresistible celebration of diversity at MEO Kalorama. Ana Lua Caiano, a boundary-pushing artist who seamlessly merges Portuguese popular music with electronic influences is also joining the bill, as well as the indie-rock of the Barcelos fab-trio, Glockenwise. The indie-pop Brooklyn band, Nation of Language will energise the crowds by the synth-pop experts. Vagabon, the Cameroonian-American multi-instrumentalist will also be taking the stage this summer in Lisbon.

The We Are MEO Kalorama community that took part in the first and/or second editions of the festival will have exclusive pre-sale access to a €130 3-Day Pass, from the 7th December at 9am GMT until 8th December at 10 am GMT. Customers will need proof of their attendance at one of the first two editions of MEO Kalorama. You can show a photo of yourself at the festival, a wristband, a MEO Kalorama glass, or a ticket.

8th December at 10 am GMT, general sale of the 3-day pass at the promotional price of €145.

Artists (A-Z)

Ana Lua Caiano
Ana Moura
Death Cab For Cutie
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
Glockenwise
Jungle
LCD Soundsystem
Massive Attack
Nation of Language
Overmono
Peggy Gou
Sam Smith
The Kills
 Ana Moura 
The Postal Service 
The Smile
Vagabon
Yard Act




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destinys Child Hit Photo
Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destiny's Child Hit

The song originally achieved iconic status through the collaboration of Destiny's Child and Wyclef Jean, soundtracking school dances and car rides alike. Sly5thAve's inventive reinterpretation delves into one of the song's sources from Barry White's “Strange Games & Thangs.”

2
Emanuel Casablanca is Strung Out On Thrills on New Single Photo
Emanuel Casablanca is 'Strung Out On Thrills' on New Single

Casablanca's new album, Strung Out on Thrills, coming from the Vinyl Recording Group. The new record, produced by Casablanca and Paul Howells, is solely blues/blues-rock based and truly owns the sound of minor blues. Several of his peers are featured on this album including Elliot Sharp and Blues Music Award Nominee Joanna Connor.

3
UK-Based Von Trapped Family Release If That Day Comes Round Photo
UK-Based 'Von Trapped' Family Release 'If That Day Comes Round'

Folk rock group The Marsh Family are back with their latest release, the poignant Christmas song 'If That Day Comes Round,' available for streaming now. In the vein of modern classics like Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas,' this track reflects on the devastating war in Gaza and Israel through hopeful lyrics.

4
Maps Share Counter Continuo Pt. 1 Photo
Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'

Counter Continuo is the final piece of a series of releases that started earlier this year with album Counter Melodies, before continuing throughout 2023 with remixes from Plaid, GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell), Pye Corner Audio and Counter Mixes, a collection of tracks reworked by Chapman from his original release.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
CHICAGO