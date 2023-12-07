MEO Kalorama Confirms Headliners Including Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Sam Smith, The Kills, & More

In 2024, MEO Kalorama festival makes its return to the idyllic Parque da Bela Vista on the 29th, 30th and 31st of August. Now in its third year, MEO Kalorama provides attendees with a unique blend of musical exploration and cultural immersion. Based in the vibrant city of Lisbon, the end-of-summer festival is the perfect choice for adventurous, music and sunshine lovers.

Today, the festival unveils its initial lineup, a dynamic range of artists that embodies diversity, representation, and inclusion, encompassing established icons and emerging talents, alongside a blend of long-anticipated comebacks and exciting premieres. MEO Kalorama is proud to welcome Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Sam Smith, Jungle, The Smile, The Kills, Ana Moura, The Postal Service + Death Cab For Cutie, Overmono, Yard Act, Ana Lua Caiano, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Glockenwise, Nation of Language and Vagabon.

It's been almost two decades since we first heard ‘Losing my Edge', ‘Drunk Girls', or ‘Daft Punk Is Playing at my house' by LCD Soundsystem who will no doubt ignite the crowds at MEO Kalorama into dancing and singing. Massive Attack stands central to music history, credited with bringing trip-hop to the world alongside Portishead and Tricky. Their legacy remains essential making them a must-see at the festival.

Sam Smith will unveil their soulful voice and immaculate songs at MEO Kalorama, promising a performance that captivates. Jungle will be bringing a fusion of soul, funk, hip-hop, and electronica to the crowds at MEO Kalorama.

The third edition of MEO Kalorama also welcomes the electronic duo Overmono, formed by Welsh brothers Tom and Ed Russell, the eclectic British Yard Act will be bringing their infectious energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the festival stage. The post-punk Leeds quartet, English Teacher, and Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective will be making their debut at the summer's conclusion event. Peggy Gou's contagious beats will dominate the dance floor at MEO Kalorama.

The Smile, a unique art-rock/post-punk project with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood from Radiohead will dazzle crowds with their genre-defying performance. The Postal Service, renowned electro-pop icons with timeless melodies, and indie rock legends Death Cab For Cutie, celebrated for their emotive lyrics and infectious melodies, take the stage at MEO Kalorama for two stellar performances.

Ana Moura who blends fado with African roots and electronica, promises an irresistible celebration of diversity at MEO Kalorama. Ana Lua Caiano, a boundary-pushing artist who seamlessly merges Portuguese popular music with electronic influences is also joining the bill, as well as the indie-rock of the Barcelos fab-trio, Glockenwise. The indie-pop Brooklyn band, Nation of Language will energise the crowds by the synth-pop experts. Vagabon, the Cameroonian-American multi-instrumentalist will also be taking the stage this summer in Lisbon.

The We Are MEO Kalorama community that took part in the first and/or second editions of the festival will have exclusive pre-sale access to a €130 3-Day Pass, from the 7th December at 9am GMT until 8th December at 10 am GMT. Customers will need proof of their attendance at one of the first two editions of MEO Kalorama. You can show a photo of yourself at the festival, a wristband, a MEO Kalorama glass, or a ticket.

8th December at 10 am GMT, general sale of the 3-day pass at the promotional price of €145.

