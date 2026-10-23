MEETCH, TLUXX & Carly Lind Release THUNDER on Pulse Theory

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Producers Meetch and Tluxx have released their new collaboration 'Thunder' on Pulse Theory, timed to this year's Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).

Featuring singer Carly Lind on vocals, 'Thunder' is a Progressive House track built around warm melodic elements and rising percussion. Rolling synths and deep, driving percussion establish the lower lines, while syncopated rhythms and padded progressions in the high end give the single depth and scope. Lind's vocal runs across the composition throughout the track.

'Thunder is like a memory of the good and bad times with ex partners and friendships,' Meetch explained. 'Early days in new relationships, there's so much rush and excitement at the time. But similar to a storm, it all ends up calming down and ending. It just depends how you look at it. Sometimes storms are super scary and even damaging. Could go the same way with relationships and people you meet. I know I've had my fair share of horror stories and bad times with people. Just like a storm, the cycle repeats. Just like a song, you repeat the songs you like. Tune in to Thunder!'

'('Thunder') came together so easily. Writing this vocal with Carly was a flawless collaboration. When it comes to electronic music, who better to work with than an actual robot?' Tluxx added. 'We wanted to make a hybrid house and progressive house track for our upcoming battle 'pulse theory vs robotic rumble' and we did just that.'

Talking about the inspiration behind the lyrics, Carly Lind said: 'I was thinking about my past relationships when writing this. How people really never appreciate everything you do until you're gone and thought this could literally be a whole song and more. So I brought the 'you're gonna miss me when you're gone' lyrics to them both and they just ran with it.'

Fans of both DJs were able to catch them live on the ground at ADE for a joint pop-up event. Bringing together Meetch's imprint Robotic Rumble and Tluxx's imprint Pulse Theory, the pair performed at Amsterdam's Bar Bacan on Friday October 23rd from 3pm to 8:30pm, joined by Castor & Pollux, Hel:sløwed, AFTERUS, Aldor and Tomorrowland DJ contest winner Rikki.

Tluxx, Meetch & Carly Lind's 'Thunder' was released October 23 on Pulse Theory.

About Meetch

A rising star in electronic music, Meetch is known for electrifying crowds at top venues like Pacha, Webster Hall, Stage 48, Catch One and Avalon Hollywood. His unique blend of Bass House and Tech House, combined with his playful, robot-themed branding, has quickly made him a standout in the scene. Now with a major run of new music and high-end collaborations coming on his Robotic Rumble Recordings imprint, and tour dates stacking up across the second half of 2026 and beyond, Meetch is turning the dial thoroughly up to 11.

Like many others before him, Meetch's journey started on SoundCloud. After overcoming a life-changing accident in 2010, Meetch found his calling in dance music. Channeling his passion into dynamic DJ sets that seamlessly mixed genres, he showcased a natural ability to connect with audiences, his infectious onstage energy and showmanship hard to match. His sets and productions quickly gained attention, most notably his 2024 production 'Upside Down' which caught the ears of A-list duo Showtek. Rinsing the single in almost every set, the Dutch brothers soon invited Meetch to meet them backstage at Beyond Wonderland. An instant creative connection led to Meetch signing multiple releases to Showtek's imprints - 'Will F*ck You Up' and 'Steppin' In' on their Skink label and the Barmuda collab 'Night Light' on 2Dutch - and supporting them on tour dates in San Francisco and LA. Showtek were soon joined by other names, as Meetch appeared onstage alongside the likes of Skrillex, Deorro, 12th Planet and more.

Now based in Los Angeles, Meetch continues to perform and produce. October 2025 saw him launch his Robotic Rumbling Recordings label with the Meetch & WolfCaveland single 'The Reason,' celebrating with a sold-out pop-up in the middle of Amsterdam Dance Event. Summer '26 collaborations with Norwegian artist Ørjan Nilsen and Netherlands' duo Hel:sløwed, plus a new solo single, are also planned.

About Tluxx

Tluxx (Brian Johnson) is an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) DJ/Producer based out of Los Angeles; he is originally from a small town in New Mexico.

In 2012, a Cancer scare forced Brian to give up his dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player. During his recovery time from surgery, and struggling with his purpose on this earth, Brian discovered Avicii. To ease the pain and trauma of surgery, Brian spent hours upon hours in his basement learning the ins and outs of music production and DJ performances, and found his purpose in life, bringing happiness to people through music.

He moved to Los Angeles to continue his musical education at the ICON Production School & Berklee College of Music. Brian takes his music production seriously and believes in improving his sound by understanding the fundamentals of music theory and sound design.

Tluxx has been the supporting DJ for performers such as Headhunterz, Quintino, Borgeous, Morten, Arty, Wolfgang Gartner, Dirty South, Fedde le Grande, Morgan Page, and many more. He also founded and performs in the annual 'Play It Forward' charity event, which raises over $2000 each year for a homeless teen shelter.

About Carly Lind

Carly Lind is a vocalist and songwriter blending ethereal textures with a playful, sassy edge. Pop at her core, her sound moves freely between electronic music, alternative pop, and rock, balancing atmospheric vocals with an instinct for hooks and emotion.

With a background spanning songwriting, dance, and performance, Carly approaches music as a space for constant exploration. She's now collaborating with a new wave of DJs and producers, bringing her distinctive vocal style and songwriting into the electronic music world while continuing to develop her own sound.

Her next chapter kicks off with 'Thunder,' a single alongside Tluxx and Meetch. More collaborations and original releases are planned for 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 16 Hrs 27 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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