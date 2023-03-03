MANE Releases New Single 'Breathing Again'

Hailing from Adelaide, South Australia MANE (Paige Court) is an artist to be reckoned with. MANE's music will have you in awe of her energy while simultaneously taking you on an honest and vulnerable journey through her evoking lyrics, ferocious and androgynous vocals paired with lush alt/pop production. She'll be touching down in NYC on March 10th to begin her full US tour with stops at The New Colossus and SXSW (dates below).

MANE exploded onto the scene with 2019 breakout hit "Chasing Butterflies" clocking up over 2 million streams and hitting the Spotify viral charts at #7. Her 2020 debut EP 'Coping Mechanisms' and follow up single 'Hi Lo' were released through Dew Process/Universal Music Australia and were penned through some of the most formative experiences of her life.

In her career thus far MANE has played major Australian music festivals including Spin Off, Groovin The Moo, Bigsound, Big Pineapple and additionally has shared the stages on tour and festivals with artists including Matt Corby, Ball Park Music, Yung Blud and The Kooks. MANE recently returned from her 34 date USA tour from August to November of 2022 performing across a whopping 14 states.

Her new single 'Breathing Again' is set to be released on March 3rd just ahead of her return to the US and the song is the first track off her upcoming 2023 sophomore EP. The song was written with Charlie McClean (co-founder of 'She Writes') in Los Angeles of March 2022 and recorded at Danger Deer Studios on Kaurna Land in Adelaide, South Australia, produced by Mario Spate (Meg Washington, Tkay Maidza, Elsey Wameo) and shadowing collaborator and up and coming producer Benjamin Tamblyn-Morrow. Sonically, the single is ultimately a testament to Court's unmatchable vocals and is a booming, hooky and emotive pop anthem with a modern day take of 80's Pop.

Listen here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

March 10th - 1:30PM @ Berlin Day Party at Berlin, NYC (New Colossus)

March 10th - 10:15PM @ Pianos (Show Room), NYC (New Colossus)

March 12th - Beerburg Brewery Festival, Austin, TX

March 13th - 2:30PM @ Show X/Box Car Presents at San Jac Saloon, Austin, TX

March 15th - 4:15PM @ Show X/Box Car Presents at The Blind Pig, Austin, TX

March 16th - 10:00PM @ The Drafting Room, Austin, TX

March 16th - 12:00AM @ Howdy Gals ATX at Hole in the Wall, Austin, TX

March 17th - 1:30PM @ Sounds Australia Presents at Lucilles Patio Lounge, Austin, TX

March 17th - 3:30PM @ Balanced Breakfast Presents at The Jackalope, Austin, TX

March 18th - 12PM @ Tiny Van Concert at Givens District Park, Austin, TX

March 18th - 3PM @ Apogee Presents at Shiners Saloon (Rooftop Stage) Austin, TX

March 19th - New New Festival 2023 at Manhattan Project Beer Company, Dallas, TX

March 22nd - The East Room, Nashville, TN

March 24th - The Monarch, Louisville, KY

March 25th - MECCA OTR, Cincinnati, OH

April 1st - Plan 9 Records, Richmond, VA

April 4th - The Camel, Richmond, VA

April 12th - Harvard & Stone, Los Angeles, CA