'MAN ON MAN' Debut LP Out Friday

MAN ON MAN is the new project from Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) which musically and visually transcends what we know of gay music, arriving at exactly the cultural moment that we need them. With an in-depth Rolling Stone feature and widespread acclaim spanning NPR "New Music Friday", them., PASTE, GLAAD, Consequence and BrooklynVegan, the duo's self-titled debut album is due out this Friday May 7, their first release with Polyvinyl Record Co.



As individuals, lovers, sons, community pillars, and human beings, MAN ON MAN are a womb to be reckoned with. They created the Chosen Family LGBTQIA+ project as an extension of the band, aiming to take people offline and connect in meaningful ways. They have launched several programs including a pen-pal program (which already has 500+ subscribers globally!) and the quarterly Chosen Family zine releasing Volume 01 this Friday, May 7 in celebration of the new album.



The Chosen Family Vol. 01 zine is a true visual representation of MAN ON MAN's essence. A rebellious project born from isolation, it embodies their singular sense of humor met with eroticism and a broadened identity of DIY scrappiness. The pages are brimming with submissions from brilliant writers, painters, photographers and more. It features conversations with writer/musician Brontez Purnell and prolific artist Jack Pierson (who shot the band's album cover, striking imagery by Brooklyn-based photographers Bryson Rand and Malik Dupree, as well as poetry by Candystore and Cedar Sigo.



The band will continue to connect with the community throughout the week with a series of Instagram Live chats with fans and collaborators culminating on Sunday for a Mother's Day celebration and a tribute for mothers who have passed away.

When we fall into the world of MAN ON MAN -- which was self-produced with mix support by Grammy-award winning producer Carlos de la Garza (M83, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World) and Mike Vernon Davis (Foxing, Great Grandpa) -- we witness the duo's deep intensity of falling in love while mourning, and the epic collaboration of two lovers that traverse the map of a COVID road trip. The band has signed to Ground Control Touring in North America and fans can look forward to opportunities to experience the band's enthralling live show as soon as it is safe.

Photo Credit: A.F. Cortes