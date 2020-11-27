MADDOX JONES Releases Uplifting 'World's Gone Mad'

Rising UK singer-songwriter Maddox Jones follows up his debut EP (Headspace) with a heartwarming new single, "World's Gone Mad."

Written with Mikey Austin-Riley and David Crawford at the start of the first U.K. lockdown, "World's Gone Mad" is the much needed comfort song for many stuck at home this winter, a reminder of those life affirming hugs so many of us have missed this year.

Co-produced by Billy Lockett and Louis Souyave, the song is a heartfelt love-letter, expressing a realization that many of us have been experiencing this year: the importance of our relationships with our family, friends and loved ones. Combining a beautifully catchy chorus and piano hook with Maddox's voice, the track has all the nostalgic reminiscence of an early Coldplay record.

"The song is about being there for each-other in these crazy times. We've obviously been going through a lot this year and I think what's really kept it all together is having your friends around or having your partner and just holding each-other up." - Maddox Jones

Maddox Jones is already on his way to becoming a household name having already received praise from the likes of SPIN, American Songwriter, BBC, Record Of The Day and iHeart Radio with his EP climbing its way to #4 on the iTunes UK Singer/songwriter chart and the title track rising to number 11 in the Music Week commercial pop club charts. "World's Gone Mad" is a track influenced by the hardships our world finds itself in but with an eye on the positive and should raise a much-needed smile.

Watch the official video here:

