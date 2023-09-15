Lyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall Show

Tickets for the fall dates are on-sale now.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Lyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall Show

Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms new details for his fall tour, which will kick off at New York’s Carnegie Hall on October 2 with a headline performance by Lovett and his Large Band, followed by co-headline shows next month with Chris Isaak and Leo Kottke. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Tickets for the fall dates are on-sale now, full details can be found at Click Here. 

Whether touring with his Large Band, Acoustic Group, or in conversation and song format, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music. 

The upcoming shows will feature songs from across Lovett’s extensive catalog, including his acclaimed album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay and released last year. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. 

LYLE LOVETT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 2—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall*

October 3—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca‡

October 5—Wilmington, DE—The Grand Opera House‡

October 6—Westhampton Beach, NY—Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center‡

October 7—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium‡

October 8—Troy, NY—Troy Savings Bank Music Hall‡

October 10—Buffalo, NY—Kleinhans Music Hall^

October 11—Kitchener, Ontario—Centre in the Square^

October 12—Toronto, Ontario—Massey Hall^

October 13—Ottawa, Ontario—National Arts Centre^

October 14—Burlington, VT—Flynn Theatre^

October 16—Waterville, ME—Waterville Opera House^

October 17—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall Historic Theater^

October 19—Lexington, MA—Cary Hall^

October 20—Concord, NH—Capitol Center for the Arts – Chubb Theatre^

October 21—Beverly, MA—The Cabot Theater^

October 22—Easton, PA—State Theatre Center for the Arts^

October 24—Traverse City, MI—City Opera House^

October 25—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre^

October 26—Wabash, IN—Honeywell Center^

October 28—Newark, OH—The Midland Theatre^

October 29—New Philadelphia, OH—Kent State University at Tuscarawas^

October 30—Marietta, OH—Peoples Bank Theatre^

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

March 8—Costa Mesa, CA—Renee and Henry Segerstorm Concert Hall

March 9—Costa Mesa, CA—Renee and Henry Segerstorm Concert Hall

*Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
‡with Chris Isaak
^with Leo Kottke

photo credit: Michael Wilson




