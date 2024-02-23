Luxe Agoris Returns To Chill Your Mind With 'You'

Luxe Agoris - You is a love song that delves into the complexities of anxiety and commitment in life. It explores the struggle of balancing the desire for love with the fear of vulnerability.

The lyrics reflect the internal battle of wanting to open up while being held back by uncertainty and doubt. Despite the fear, there's a yearning for connection and understanding. The song resonates with anyone who has grappled with similar feelings, offering a sense of validation and empathy.

It's an expression of the courage it takes to confront one's fears and pursue meaningful relationships, even amidst the uncertainty that anxiety can bring.