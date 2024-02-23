Luxe Agoris Returns To Chill Your Mind With 'You'

1
kets4eki Releases New Single 'Rock Your Body Ft. Ayesha Erotica'
“Rock Your Body ft. Ayesha Erotica” is produced and written by kets4eki, Ayesha Erotica, and asteria. The track which gives listeners a true grasp on kets4eki's vocal capability puts an alternative dance twist onto the traditional hyper-pop style that blends in Ayesha's vocal style.
2
Zach Top Unveils Soul-Stirring New Track 'Use Me'
ZACH TOP unveils a soul-stirring new track titled 'USE ME.' Discover the latest music from this talented artist. Co-written by Zach along with Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Alan Jackson) and Tim Nichols (Keith Whitley, Tim McGraw), “Use Me” paints a poignant picture of two lonely hearts finding temporary comfort in each other's company.
3
Cheat Codes & Two Friends Release Collaborative New Single
Cheat Codes' and Two Friends' partnership on “The Way It Is” results in a true dance-pop fusion, combining masterful electronic production with a catchy vocal hook. As the song progresses, layered beats and atmospheric synths increase in intensity, resulting in a euphoric, driving peak. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
4
Gus Dapperton Links With Electric Guest on New Single 'Lil Tune'
The accompanying video showcases Gus' visual artistry as a story unfolds about a woman obsessed with her favorite vinyl record. In an unexpected twist, the record reciprocates her emotions and takes on a life of its own. Equal parts whimsical romance and peculiar horror story, the 'Lil Tune' video finds the singer-songwriter at his most innovative.