Luke Middleton to Release Debut EP 'nothing Ever After' in March

His forthcoming debut EP, nothing ever after, will be out March 1st.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Rising alternative/indie singer-songwriter Luke Middleton, announces his forthcoming debut EP, nothing ever after, out March 1st.

Produced by Nathan Darmody (Allstar Weekend), nothing ever after tackles topics such as readjusting to life post-service, its emotional aftermath, and the mental health challenges he faces everyday. In his battle to turn pain into peace, the rising artist wishes to dive below the surface, pouring his heart out in every lyric and letting his audience know they are never alone. 

Pre-save nothing ever after now HERE.

Drawing from not only his time as an infantryman in the US Army, Luke Middleton, uses nothing ever after. as an outlet for release. Inspired by the honesty and vulnerability in the music that saved his life growing up, Luke hopes the EP serves as a reminder to listeners to check in on your loved ones and that we all have a story that deserves to be heard. 

Hailed as one of idobi Radio's Rising Artists to Watch, Luke Middleton has lived through near-death experiences, love & loss, and the hell-bent involvement as an infantryman in the U.S. Army. In the wake of all this chaos and destruction, Luke screams at the top of his lungs. As a symbol of hope, he is propelled to use his musical talents to help people who struggle with depression. 

Because of the realness and grit of his story, Luke has amassed millions of views across social media platforms. In his first year of making music, Luke has risen his way to the top working with some of the industry's biggest names including Tosh Peterson (who has toured and drummed for Machine Gun Kelly & jxdn) to hop on his single “DEAD TO ME” & opening for former Taylor Gang's hit artist, SK8 (who has worked with Sum 41 & Sueco).

Luke's self expression and lyricism has enabled him to influence and reach people across the world. This led him to sign with IWXO, an Artist Development & Mentorship agency with former Hollywood Records artist Nathan Darmody from 2022-2023. Luke Middleton gives his viewers front row seats into the look of a beautiful, dark, yet inspiring masterpiece.

Photo Credit: Collin Fryer



