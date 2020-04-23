Luke De-Sciscio Releases New Song 'Human Heart'

English folk artist Luke De-Sciscio will release Eucharist tomorrow, the follow-up to Good Bye Folk Boy and the second installment in a planned trilogy of records. De-Sciscio released Good Bye Folk Boy just last month, making his U.S. live debut during The New Colossus Festival in New York, while garnering praise on NPR's 'All Songs Considered' and making the NPR Austin 100. Today, in anticipation of Eucharist, De-Sciscio has released "Human Heart," a song about forgiveness.

Listen below!



Luke will celebrate the release of Eucharist with a livestream performance tomorrow at 10pm GMT/5pm ET via The New Colossus Festival. Watch on Facebook + Instagram. Pre-order the album via Bandcamp and pre-save it via Apple Music.



Luke explains the message behind "Human Heart": "Forgiving yourself. Forgiving others. Ultimately recognizing that the line, between self and other, is a deeply blurry partition. Internalizing the past, finding gratitude for it in the shape the present takes. Finding comfort in the solidarity that we all, without exception, share so much more than divides us. Taking this time, in our own solitudes, in lockdown while the World takes a breath, to consider how we might emerge into the New World both lighter and deeper."

Eucharist continues the narrative that began with Good Bye Folk Boy. "Anything that I can do to extend a reaching hand or offer even the faintest semblance of hope right now seems like the only path to take. It is an introspective, solitary scrabble for meaning in the face of wordless weight. It is riddled with hope because it dares ask again, and again, and again, in innumerable ways-if THIS is not the way, then what IS? I felt this one as a weight in my belly. To birth it now seems only too appropriate, as we have the time to consider it. It was born of consideration, introspection and solitude."



Luke wrote Eucharist entirely in a church garden just down the hill a little way from where the album cover photo was taken last spring. The garden was tiny, secluded, beautiful, and remote. Luke went there every day after the tumultuous period during which he wrote Good Bye Folk Boy. He was trying to slow things down, and sink in, instead of always trying to find gratification with external stimulus. Luke describes a weight in his stomach, that for all the silence and stillness, and bees and birds, and breathing... wouldn't dissipate. He felt as close to heaven as he could imagine, and yet he was riddled with unease.



"Some of Eucharist is about trying to define that unease and some of it is about finding contentment precisely where you are, in the moment you are in," Luke continues. "But a huge amount of the record, I'd say the main concept, is trying to find words for my 'self', when the entire idea I had for 'my' 'self' had dissolved. Folk Boy, and who I was then, was a collection of behaviors and patterns and routines and actions that... when the whole charade sort of snapped, came bubbling up to face me. And in facing me, I recognized that all of that pain I was then feeling was precisely the pain I had dealt out."



Folk Boy finishes with "New Skin," a song about the idea that a new self was emerging. This album, Eucharist, is a 'scrabble for meaning' ["Prison of Words"], when that self has dissolved. Though this all sounds dark and heavy, Eucharist is underpinned by a search for bliss. A search for euphoria.

Photo Credit: Gerry Hughes





Related Articles View More Music Stories