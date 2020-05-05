Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Headline 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

Organizers of the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam spread some good cheer this morning, when they announced the headliners of the 8th annual Country On The Coast festival in beautiful Panama City Beach September 4-6, 2020. Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady and COO Mark Sheldon revealed headliners Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Facebook page. Tickets for the three-day event will be available at www.GulfCoastJam.com beginning today, May 5, 2020.

"All plans are moving forward for what we feel will be our biggest festival ever," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "Our Jammers are some of the most dedicated music lovers on the planet, and we can't wait to get them all down here for some fun in the sun!"

"We've said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world and even some we haven't, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," said Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant. "We didn't get to play Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in 2016 because of a hurricane so we are excited to return to the festival with our farewell tour!"

Last year's Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which Billboard Magazine named one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals," drew over 20,000 fans per day from all 50 states and 14 foreign countries to Panama City Beach's Frank Brown Park. The full lineup for 2020 will be announced May 14, 2020.

"Our hotels, condos, restaurants and other city attractions are excited to welcome our fans back this September," said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon. "Tripadvisor ranked Panama City Beach #8 in their list of Top 25 Beaches in the United States, and we couldn't agree more."

General Admission tickets will begin at $129, and Military tickets and the recently-announced First Responder passes are only $109 for all three days. VIP Pit tickets are $409, Golden Circle are $699 and Side Stage tickets are currently $1,150. Early entry passes will be available for $75. The popular and very limited three-day General Parking and Platinum Parking passes are $50 and $75, respectively, and will also be available beginning May 5.

The exclusive Skybox Tables accommodate 8-12 patrons and offer unparalleled views of the stage. Guests have access to the Side Stage, Golden Circle and VIP Pit areas, a crossover walkway and air-conditioned VIP restrooms. The Skybox Tables also include six drink coupons per seat, per day, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a dedicated cocktail staff and two VIP parking passes per table.

Shuttles offer transportation to the festival grounds from convenient locations throughout Panama City Beach. The Shuttle Passes are $50 and are complimentary for Preferred Lodging, VIP Pit, Golden Circle, Side Stage and Skybox ticket holders.

Details on all ticket levels, parking passes and shuttles are available HERE.

Finance packages with easy payment plans are also being offered, and details can be found at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Jammers are encouraged to follow Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam at www.GulfCoastJam.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for special announcements about the 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.





