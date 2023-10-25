Ludovico Einaudi Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Arts Projects Australia are thrilled to announce the return of legendary Italian composer and pianist, Ludovico Einaudi – gracing Australian shores from 2-11 February 2024.

Performing music from his highly acclaimed Underwater album (2022), alongside classics spanning his 40+ year career – Einaudi is set to captivate audiences with his hauntingly beautiful and evocative music with performances at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (NSW), Sidney Myer Music Bowl (VIC), and Perth Concert Hall (WA) in association with Perth Festival.

The most streamed classical music artist of all time, Einaudi is one of the most successful musicians in the world.

The Italian maestro's euphoric piano ballads and profound instrumentations has also led him to become one of TikTok's most streamed artists, when last year, his 2013 catalogue track ‘Experience' returned to the global charts after clocking up more than 15 billion views and inspiring 7 million video creations on TikTok.

Following a series of sold-out performances across Europe and the UK, Einaudi is set to bring his Underwater Tour to Australia. Performing music from the critically acclaimed and chart-topping album – a collection of 12 exquisitely-composed piano tracks – notably Underwater marks Einaudi's first solo album release in two decades.

The successful release of Underwater follows an extraordinary career, spanning multi-million-selling albums; the release of film and television scores, including soundtracks to Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning films, The Intouchables, Nomadland and The Father; and performing a historic concert set on a floating iceberg in the Arctic Ocean for Greenpeace.

For these special live performances, Einaudi will enchant audiences across the country, with his genre-defying music, weaving neo-classical, pop, ambient and experimental tones – accompanied by Federico Mecozzi (violin and viola), Redi Hasa (cello) and Francesco Arcuri (electronics and percussion).

Speaking to why Australia is such a special place for him to perform, Einaudi says: “I love touring in Australia for a few reasons. First, the audience is so open and warm. Second, I have many childhood beautiful memories connected with Australia because my granddad lived there for half of his life, and my mom used to tell me wonderful tales and stories about its land and inhabitants that it has become part of my DNA.”

Ludovico Einaudi returns with his Underwater Australian Tour from 2-11 February 2024 – with more information at artsprojects.com.au

Arts Projects Australia

Tour dates:

2-5 February

Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall, Sydney

Find out more: sydneyoperahouse.com

7 February

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Find out more: artscentremelbourne.com.au and ticketek.com.au

9-10 February

Perth Concert Hall, in association with Perth Festival

Find out more: perthconcerthall.com.au and perthfestival.com.au

