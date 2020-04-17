Luck Productions Presents 4/20 Live Stream: Come and Toke It With Willie Nelson

"If you ask ol' Will, he'll say, 'Here's the deal friends, it's all going to...'" Luck Productions presents "Come And Toke It"-a new variety show and fourth installment of Luck's ongoing live programming (following Til' Further Notice, Hello Walls, and Prime Cuts). What better way to honor Willie's favorite holiday, than to celebrate with him on April 20th at 4:20 PM CDT in the comfort of your own home! Hosted by the unofficial patron saint of weed himself, Willie Nelson, who will be joined by artists, chefs, comedians, and cannabis experts during the 4 hour and 20-minute live-streamed program.

The variety show will include performances by various musical guests, cooking and cocktail demos, and weed-centric moments. Stayed plugged-in to Luck Reunion social media channels, as the talent will be revealed on a rolling basis.

Luck and Willie's Reserve are joining forces to launch the #comeandtokeit #passleft challenge, which is perhaps the world's only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list. Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream. Luck will be asking fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. One lucky participant will be randomly selected to talk to Willie himself, live on air, to pass left and wish him an early birthday "in person" during the broadcast.

"Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20," exhaled Nelson. "There will be music and good times. And, it's for a good cause." For full details on how to #PassLeft with Willie, click here.

To help kick your at-home party off, viewers in Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City areas will be able to order from classic cocktail delivery service Sourced Craft Cocktails. Details can be found at www.sourcedcraftcocktails.com. Come And Toke It will also highlight its partnerships with Willie's Reserve, Last Prisoner Project, El Silencio, and Grav.

Tune In: All programming will stream live on www.luckreunion.com/comeandtokeit

and www.twitch.tv/luckreunion

About Luck Productions:

Luck Productions is a rogue cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. Anchored by its flagship event, the annual Luck Reunion-also dubbed as the "Anti-Coachella" by Fast Company-Luck Productions creates experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, Luck Productions has hosted pop-up events including "Luck Mansion" residencies during Nashville's AmericanaFest; a featured stage activation during Highwater Festival; the "Luck Hotel" content and concert series in Dallas; and the new "Luck Social" supper and song series held in Luck, TX. After the postponement of Luck Reunion 2020, Luck Productions kicked it into high gear with a virtual festival Til' Further Notice - a live streaming concept that raised upwards $200,000 for participating artists and partnering nonprofits who are heavily impacted by the current disaster. Read more about it via Pollstar.

Don't forget to tune in for Luck Presents Prime Cuts: a live, cook-along event featuring award-winning chefs and musical guests Fridays at 6 PM CST and for Hello Walls: a music-discovery focused mini-series Sunday nights at 8 PM CST. Past guests on Prime Cuts include award-winning host chef Michael Fojtasek and musical guest Shakey Graves. The first episode of Hello Walls was hosted and curated by Deer Tick's John McCauley and Langhorne Slim hosted episode two.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You