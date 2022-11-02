Lucius Debuts New Song 'Muse'
The track follows their recent album, "Second Nature."
Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius' new song, "Muse," is debuting today.
Reflecting on the song, which was written by Lucius (Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe) and Jillian Jacqueline, the duo shares, "'Muse' is a snapshot of love and the endless creativity it can inspire.
Though separated by computer screens in the heart of lockdown, we managed to delve deep with our talented friend, Jillian Jacqueline, about the nuances and preciousness of relationships: Where they start, how they deepen, vulnerability vs complacency, the differences between infatuation and rich partnership. 'Muse' was our musical springboard."
"Muse" is the first new music from Lucius following their acclaimed new record, Second Nature, which was released this past spring via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW).
Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of Laessig and Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.
In celebration of the album, Lucius will kick off the second leg of their "Feels Like Second Nature" headline tour tonight at Santa Fe's Meow Wolf with additional upcoming shows at Austin's Scoot Inn, Dallas' The Echo, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, Portland's Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco's The Fillmore and Los Angeles' The Belasco among many others. See below for complete itinerary.
Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody." In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters.
Listen to the new single here:
LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
November 2-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf+
November 4-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn+
November 5-Dallas, TX-The Echo+
November 6-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater+
November 8-Kansas City, MO-The Truman+
November 10-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre+
November 11-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre^
November 12-Salt Lake City, UT-Commonwealth Room^
November 14-Missoula, MT-Top Hat^
November 15-Boise, ID-El Korah Shrine^
November 16-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre^
November 18-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom^
November 30-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore#
December 1-San Diego, CA-Music Box#
December 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Belasco#
December 4-Phoenix, AZ-Zona Red Rocks Festival
December 6-New York, NY-Holiday Cheer For WFUV at Beacon Theatre
January 9-13-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend
+with special guest Shamir
^with special guest Abraham Alexander
#with special guest Sarah Kinsley
