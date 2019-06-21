Lucas Bidran Joins Alternative Rock Band Urban Escape

When Lucas Bidran took up the drums as a boy, he knew he was on to something. Today, Bidran has joined the alternative rock band Urban Escape and is reshaping its sound with his unique beat and energetic style showcased in the band's new single "Angel."

"This is my favorite song from our upcoming album!" Bidran said. "During our composition session, this was a last-minute song! It happened during our very last couple of writing sessions. The song has a pretty 'dance' drum beat with lots of energy. I would say my main challenge during the composition was to make it 'danceable' so people can groove to it!"

The song is now available Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and others.

The new single is part of the band's self-titled debut album "Urban Escape" due out on July 26 featuring Bidran on drums with his trademark high-energy stylings. The song tells the tale of lovely young woman and the passion she instills.

"Lucas brings a great energy and creativity that perfectly enhances our music as if he'd been with us for years," said Eric Urban, the band's guitarist and lead vocalist. "He's a great addition to the band which is continuing to grow and develop its own unique sound."

Born in Sao Paulo, Bidran's first passion was the guitar, but when he playfully sat behind a drum set for the first time as a boy, he was hooked. At age 11, he already had started his own band, playing covers of popular heavy metal tunes. By age 20, he was well on his way to making a name for himself as part of his own band Honra, which was touring Latin America as well as for performing with other notable musicians such as acclaimed guitarist Lari Basilio who featured him her special guest in her latest music video.

Despite his success, Bidran saw his future in the United States where he later joined Urban Escape, a new alternative rock band that perfectly fit his musical sensibilities. The band, made up Eric Urban on guitar and lead vocals, Julio Mendoza on bass and backing vocals and Rafael Picoli on lead guitar, has released a steady stream of singles to much acclaim ahead of its album release.

"I decided to step up in my career and I thought that the best thing to do at that time was to move to L.A. A completely new environment of music and people!' Bidran said. "Los Angeles was always a place that I dreamed about. And I knew that sooner or later I'll be in a band. It was just a matter of finding the right people to do it and that's when I met the guys in Urban Escape. We hit it off from the start, so it was a perfect fit."

Having performed with the band in the studio and on a few live shows, the Bidran is ready for the band's upcoming tour to promote its debut album. The tour dates are still pending and will be released later this month.

While he prepares for a tour, Bidran is also busy recording with other bands and scoring television commercials which feature his drumming.





