Lubalin Releases 'just love'

The song is available to stream now on all digital platforms via Cult Nation/The Orchard.

By: Apr. 05, 2024
Singer, songwriter, and record producer Lubalin has released his first song in almost two years – the standout “just love”. The catchy pop drum and bass cut is released amidst a flurry of original content pieces all imagined by the TikTok mastermind. The song is available to stream now on all digital platforms via Cult Nation/The Orchard.

After working extensively on Charlotte Cardin’s 6-time JUNO Award-nominated album “99 Nights” and earning a nod himself for Producer of the Year, Lubalin dove into this new chapter with a fresh approach: "For this new batch of songs, I wanted to do a lot of the writing away from a computer so I could focus on writing and not get lost in production decisions too early," shares Lubalin. "I wrote the chorus for "just love" sitting around with a classical guitar and it ended up living as a voice memo on my phone for a while.”

He continues, “I usually have to fight with my songs, work them, re-work them, tweak and tweak... this one just... happened. I honestly didn't do much to it after those first two sessions - I was too afraid to f it up and lose the magic.”



