Lowertown Releases Title Track and Announces New EP 'The Gaping Mouth'

Buzzy Atlanta-based duo Lowertown (Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg) have just announced details of their highly-anticipated forthcoming EP, The Gaping Mouth, due out September 16 on Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen to the title track and HERE to read the Ones to Watch "first look." The 7-track collection is available to pre-save and pre-order now, and the full track listing can be found below.

Lowertown is comprised of 19-year-old bandmates Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, who have quietly built a cult following while garnering praise for their moody riffs and lyrics about the trials and tribulations of becoming a young adult.

The duo's first new music together since the release of their first EP on Dirty Hit Honeycomb, Bedbug last year, The Gaping Mouth EP signifies living in the void of the pandemic. Osby, who under the Olivia O. moniker recently released her acclaimed debut solo EP Great Big Nothing, explains: "It's sort of about looking into that darkness, that scary place."

Olivia and Avsha first met in math class in high school after discovering their shared love for DIY music, and began recording, producing and mastering all of their tracks from their basement studio. Their music mixes lush instrumentation, samples, synthesizers and homemade ambiance paired with moody vocals and lyrics. Their debut LP Friends, released in 2019, garnered millions of organic streams on Spotify.

Influenced by the likes of Aphex Twin, Modest Mouse, Radiohead, (Sandy) Alex G, and Animal Collective, Lowertown has already made waves in the U.S. and UK, having drawn acclaim from The FADER, Ones To Watch, The Guardian, Far Out, Notion, The Forty Five, DIY, Dork, BBC Radio 1 and more.

From ad hoc, folky lo-fi soundscapes to more lacquered offerings, Lowertown's unique brand of indie music is at once nostalgic and futuristic, chaotic and orderly, wise and young. Olivia, the self-taught singer-songwriter, and Avsha, the classically trained multi-instrumentalist, achieve success in their music through their symbiotic collaboration style, imbued with joy and respect.

﻿"It's our most honest and interesting work to date," says Avsha of the new EP, who challenged himself to experiment more than on previous projects. "Most of our songs in the past have been sad songs, but this is our most mature work."

Photo Credit: Shamshawan Scott