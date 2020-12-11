Lowertown Release 'Honeycomb, Bedbug' EP

Atlanta newcomers Lowertown have released Honeycomb, Bedbug - their debut EP on new label home Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen! Earlier this month, the band released their first single since signing with Dirty Hit, "Best Person You Know." The accompanying video was directed by Michael Cully and The FADER called the visual a "retro-style video delivered with a nod and a wink, the band's devilish sense of humor shining as bright as their scrappy melodies and enticing as the pretty finger picking." PRESS HERE to watch and HERE to listen. The follow up "Tourist Trap" has already received tons of early critical acclaim. PRESS HERE to listen.

Lowertown's Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg first met in math class in high school after discovering their shared love for DIY music, and now they create, record, produce and master all of their tracks from their basement studio. Their music mixes lush instrumentation, samples, synthesizers and homemade ambiance paired with moody vocals and lyrics. They released their debut single "George" in 2018 (recorded when the pair were just 16 years old), and subsequent debut LP Friends in 2019 which garnered millions of organic streams on Spotify. Call 2020 what you will, the year has been epic for Osby and Weinberg who graduated high school, completed another EP and signed with Dirty Hit. Influenced by the likes of Aphex Twin, Modest Mouse, Radiohead, (Sandy) Alex G, and Animal Collective, Lowertown have already begun making waves in the UK, having drawn acclaim from The Guardian who praised their "intricate prettiness and Oliva Osby's spirited frustration," and The Observer who recently made "Best Person You Know" a "Hot Track." BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders has emerged as an early champion with airplay on his Future Artists show. The band also launched their own cooking show Cooking with Lowertown just last week.

Speaking about Honeycomb, Bedbug, Osby said: "Honeycomb, Bedbug was written during a point of extreme change and development in both of our lives. Avsha and I were nearing the end of high school and this forced us to heavily contemplate our futures. We were at the age where the line starts to blur between if we were now to be considered adults or still teenagers."

She continues: "Half of the songs in Honeycomb, Bedbug were written pre-Coronavirus, and half were written post-Coronavirus outbreak, so the environmental anxiety and isolation of that time is reflected in the lyrics and in the tone of some of the songs. Important parts of my life were rapidly changing as I was maturing and many questions began to rise for me in the process. I contemplated the growing complexity of my relationships with friends and family, the higher education system in America, how my gender affects the way people perceive and treat me, and how I should be spending the remaining valuable years of my youth. These songs weren't written to answer the questions and ideas I had been relentlessly mulling over this past year but were created to aid in the process of considering these difficult topics. These songs capture a growing awareness and understanding of the reality of the world around me, and I hope to other people my age, it can be a reassurance that you don't need to have the answers right now. At 19, I'm definitely not supposed to have figured most of these things yet, but I believe at this age, engaging with the process of considering the nature of things around you is extremely important."

