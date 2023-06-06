Low Cut Connie Releases 'SLEAZE ME ON' From New Album 'ART DEALERS'

Low Cut Connie Releases 'SLEAZE ME ON' From New Album 'ART DEALERS'

he South Philadelphia-based rock ‘n’ roll artist Low Cut Connie released “SLEAZE ME ON,” the second song to be released from his forthcoming album ART DEALERS out September 8 via Contender Records. “SLEAZE ME ON” finds Adam Weiner writing with a gender-fluid voice as he belts the refrain “Treat me like a modern girl!” 

In his Consequence of Sound Origins feature, Weiner discussed what inspired the song including Prince’s alter-ego Camille, Adam’s favorite novel of 2022 “Didn't Nobody Give a s What Happened to Carlotta,” and a factory in New Jersey where most of the world’s glitter is made.

Weiner explains, “That song just kinda slapped me across the face one night. I was half-falling asleep and in a semi-dream-like state real late at night in South Philly. One of those frames of mind where you forget what year it is, what city you are in, and who you are supposed to be. That kind of mindset makes the best songs I find, because it frees you up to have wild fantasies. I forget whether I'm an adult, or a man or a woman, or what direction I'm expected to go. Decency and responsibility are out the fing window.  

I never thought for one second whether the voice in the song is male or female. It feels so much more comfortable to me to not know and not care.”

“SLEAZE ME ON” follows the release of the album’s single “ARE YOU GONNA RUN?” which was praised by Rolling Stone and has been climbing the non-commercial and AAA radio charts with support from dozens of stations, including WXPN, WFUV, and The Current, who hosted Weiner for a solo piano session upon announce.

ART DEALERS follows the band’s critically-acclaimed 2020 album Private Lives and 2021’s Tough Cookies: Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts that was born out of their twice-weekly live-streaming rock and soul variety shows that led The New Yorker to call Weiner the “Pandemic Person of the Year.”

In addition to the new album, Adam Weiner co-directed an 80 minute feature film that will premiere late this year as a companion piece to ART DEALERS. The film is a hybrid-genre documentary that combines a stellar run of NYC concerts from 2022 shot at Sony Hall and the Blue Note, as well as 15 years of performance footage and personal misadventures that led up to ART DEALERS. There will be limited festival screenings of the ART DEALERS film late in 2023 in tandem with this fall's US tour, with a wider release to follow in 2024. 

Tour Dates:

6/9 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse
6/10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
6/29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center – Downstage with Chill Moody
9/7 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair 
9/9 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground 
9/10 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music 
9/12 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom 
9/14 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met 
9/15 – Medford, NJ – Medford Oktoberfest & Music Festival 
9/16 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall Monday
9/18 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club 
9/19 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club 
9/20 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club 
9/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club 
9/24 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival 
10/5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall 
10/6 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre 
10/7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue 
10/9 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark 
10/11 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop 
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall 
10/14 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall 
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



