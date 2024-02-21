Low Cut Connie Announce Spring Tour In Support Of 'ART DEALERS' Album

South Philadelphia-based rock ‘n' roll artist Low Cut Connie will be hitting the road this spring for a US tour in support of his critically-acclaimed album ART DEALERS. The record was included on more than 15 year-end best of lists including Rolling Stone, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sound Opinions, All Music and more.

The tour also includes a screening of their new film ART DEALERS, a feature length companion to the album, at Boston's City Winery along with a solo performance from frontman Adam Weiner. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

Following its official premiere at the Richmond International Film Festival where it took home their 2023 Artistic Vision Award, the ART DEALERS film was screened at the Philadelphia Film Festival and Minneapolis' Sound Unseen Festival.

Rolling Stone premiered the trailer for the film and spoke with Weiner about the film, proclaiming “As a music doc, Art Dealers succeeds on the strength of the musicians it profiles: not just the group's flamboyant frontman, but the ragtag bunch of players who join him as he schleps his piano around the country.

As a concert film, it expertly summons the sweaty revival that is a Low Cut Connie gig by culling the best from three shows at New York's Sony Hall and jazz outpost the Blue Note.” More details about a wider release of the ART DEALERS film will arrive later this year.

Tour Dates:

Feb 28 - Boston, MA @ City Winery (film screening + solo concert)

Feb 29 - New York, NY @ 92 Street Y (In-person interview + acoustic performance)

March 26 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

March 28 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

March 30 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

April 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

April 4 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

April 6 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

April 11 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

April 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

April 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

April 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 19 - Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino

April 20 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre

April 21 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

April 23 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

April 24 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

April 26 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

April 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

April 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Garden Club

May 3 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Photo Credit: Alyssa Kriner