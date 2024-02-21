Low Cut Connie Announce Spring Tour In Support Of 'ART DEALERS' Album

More details about a wider release of the ART DEALERS film will arrive later this year.
South Philadelphia-based rock ‘n' roll artist Low Cut Connie will be hitting the road this spring for a US tour in support of his critically-acclaimed album ART DEALERS. The record was included on more than 15 year-end best of lists including Rolling Stone, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sound Opinions, All Music and more.
The tour also includes a screening of their new film ART DEALERS, a feature length companion to the album, at Boston's City Winery along with a solo performance from frontman Adam Weiner. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.
Following its official premiere at the Richmond International Film Festival where it took home their 2023 Artistic Vision Award, the ART DEALERS film was screened at the Philadelphia Film Festival and Minneapolis' Sound Unseen Festival.
Rolling Stone premiered the trailer for the film and spoke with Weiner about the film, proclaiming “As a music doc, Art Dealers succeeds on the strength of the musicians it profiles: not just the group's flamboyant frontman, but the ragtag bunch of players who join him as he schleps his piano around the country.
As a concert film, it expertly summons the sweaty revival that is a Low Cut Connie gig by culling the best from three shows at New York's Sony Hall and jazz outpost the Blue Note.” More details about a wider release of the ART DEALERS film will arrive later this year.
Feb 28 - Boston, MA @ City Winery (film screening + solo concert)
Feb 29 - New York, NY @ 92 Street Y (In-person interview + acoustic performance)
March 26 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live
March 28 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
March 30 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
April 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
April 4 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
April 6 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
April 11 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
April 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
April 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
April 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
April 19 - Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino
April 20 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre
April 21 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
April 23 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
April 24 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
April 26 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
April 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
April 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Garden Club
May 3 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Photo Credit: Alyssa Kriner
