Loving Announce Debut Album IF I AM ONLY MY THOUGHTS

Loving's intimate, lo-fi psychedelic folk songs inspire a sense of ease, yet are deceptively intricate. They offer a space to ruminate in life's uncertainties and acknowledge the often strange journey of being alive.

After a highly acclaimed self-released EP, which organically found success online, Loving return with their first full-length album, If I Am Only My Thoughts. It's out January 31, 2020 via Last Gang Records. Today, they've revealed their latest single "Lately In Another Time".

Victoria, BC's Loving is the collaboration of David Parry and brothers, Lucas and Jesse Henderson.With lyrics written by both Jesse and Lucas, the lush, homespun collection of songs was recorded to tape, mixed, and mastered by David in his self-described "cold, dismal" basement studio in Victoria. In contrast, these songs are balmy and inviting, comprised of a series of open-ended questions that circle existential themes.



"There isn't a single narrative driving this album, but we do linger on some basic human problems: confusion in the face of a desire for self-knowledge and belonging, a struggle for meaning that is circular and sometimes seemingly endless," Jesse says. On If I Am Only My Thoughts, those looming questions go largely unanswered. They are fodder for further contemplation, delivered with a peaceful naturalism in the vein of contemporaries like Bedouine and Kevin Morby.

If I Am My Only Thoughts is available for pre-order now via Last Gang Records.

Album Artwork By Lola Paprocka





