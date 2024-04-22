Loveless Releases Poignant New Single 'I Love It When It Rains'

The rock duo also announced a Fall 2024 North American Headline Tour.
Alternative rock duo Loveless has shared their new single “I Love It When It Rains” along with a music video for the song, out now via Rise Records.
Inspired by those moments that feel too difficult to endure, “I Love It When It Rains” is about fighting through the storm to be there for those you love most.
“I’m so thrilled to finally unveil our new single, ‘I Love It When It Rains’. When we first got together with Andrew Goldstein, I knew immediately we were onto something magical,” shares Julian Comeau. “That iconic riff, the huge melodies, everything came together so quickly and effortlessly. The words came out of me easier than breathing, telling a story about wanting to be there for someone through every hurdle, even if it might break you, and that sometimes to get through, we have to go together.”
He continues: “It’s about accepting that we all go through so much, so what’s another breakdown if it means the person you love will be okay on the other side. I wrote this song when my mother was sick and fighting hard, she had been released from and suddenly re-admitted to the hospital the day we had the session. I was terrified, I didn’t know what would happen next, but I knew I was going to be there for her no matter what. She is my biggest supporter and championed me through so much, and ultimately I’m just so grateful that I get to share this song with her. I hope this track finds the people who need to hear it most, I hope it empowers you and helps you realize your trauma and your pain does not define you, but how you fight through it certainly can.”
In addition to the new single, Loveless has today announced their fall North American headline tour with support from Beauty School Dropout and Julia Wolf. Kicking off on September 13th in Las Vegas, the month and a half long run features stops in Dallas, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, and more. VIP upgrades are available now HERE. General on sale begins this Friday, April 26th at 10am local time HERE.
Loveless first met in 2019 and released their debut single “Better” in April 2020, just as COVID lockdown restrictions began to go into full force. The limitations prevented any touring plans and found Loveless embracing social media to connect with fans globally. Over the past few years Loveless has continued to release music and in the process built an astonishing community online with nearly 2M TikTok followers, 1.3M Spotify monthly listeners, over 269k YouTube subscribers, 5M monthly streams on Pandora, and over 306k+ followers on Instagram.
In 2023 the band signed to Rise Records and released their label debut “I Hope I’m Not Sick”. They went on to headline shows across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia, making for the band’s biggest year yet.
Loveless will be performing at this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival and BottleRock Napa Valley in the US, as well as at Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, ahead of their upcoming North American headline tour. Fans can look forward to more music in the coming months. Stay tuned for more info at www.thisisloveless.com.
May 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
Aug 23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival 2024
Aug 24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival 2024
Sept 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
Sept 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Sept 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sept 17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Sept 24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Sept 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Deluxe at Old National Centre
Sept 27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Sept 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Sept 29 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Oct 1 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct 3 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Oct 4 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Oct 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Oct 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct 12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Oct 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Oct 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct 21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Oct 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Photo Credit: Penelope Martinez
