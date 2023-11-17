Louisiana Native Noa Jamir Releases 'Subside' Single

Jamir is currently in the process of recording her debut album, Cicada, releasing in early 2024.

Nov. 17, 2023

Louisiana Native Noa Jamir Releases 'Subside' Single

Louisiana native Noa Jamir has released the brilliant and tender new song “Subside” via Weird Sister Records.

A contemplative acoustic strum begins the song, and soon the listener is jolted to attention by the childlike crooning of Jamir's delicate voice, which is complemented by subtle, almost dream-like background sounds of heart fluttering guitar and jazzy drums. The song builds to a cacophonous crescendo, climaxing in Jamir's piercing wail, before subsiding into the more gentle sounds the song began with.

Speaking on “Subside,” Noa Jamir said “This is a song about being on the outside of everything you've once known and finding out who you are on your own. It hurts until it doesn't hurt anymore.” 

Louisiana native Noa Jamir knows how it feels to live inside out— to live with her heart wide open. In doing so, she has been able to connect with people across the world, one tender song at a time.

 At the age of 15, Jamir learned to play guitar by studying performance videos of her favorite artists, such as: Leonard Cohen, Gillian Welch, Billie Marten, and Nai Palm. A few years later in 2019, she released an EP, Solemn Nights, Brighter Days, debuting the first songs she wrote on guitar. She has since then recorded a sophomore EP, Water the Garden, an introspective collection of songs recorded during the 2020 pandemic.

Alongside recording her own music, Jamir co-writes with local musicians and has been featured on records from Wakai (“Evening Sun”), Mariah Houston (“Kept”) and Shmoo ("someday//outro").

In recent times, Noa has performed at Essence Festival in New Orleans as a part of the High Priestesses Collective. While living in Lafayette, she can be found playing in record stores, bookstores, cafes, and other intimate places around the city.

Jamir is currently in the process of recording her debut album, Cicada, releasing in early 2024.

Photo Credit: Paulette Argeres



