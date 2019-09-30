Louise Mandrell Releases First Album in 30 Years on Friday

Louise Mandrell has been waiting for this week for, well, 30 years. Playing Favorites, her first album in as many years, will be released by Time Life this Friday, October 4, 2019. To celebrate the 15-song collection, she will perform on the Opry Country Classics show at the Ryman Auditorium this Thursday, October 3 and will perform "Night Life" from the album on "Huckabee" Friday night. That episode will air on TBN this Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Louise will also grace the cover of Woman's World magazine's October 24, 2019 issue. The compelling story delves into the 30-year span between albums, touring, stage acting and more. The issue will hit newsstands around October 17.

"It seems crazy to be as busy as we've been year after year with so many music-related projects but not focusing on putting out an album," said Louise. "I'm really glad we waited to put out just the right music at the right time with the right team at this perfect point in my life and career. I hope the fans love it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

The 15 songs Louise and legendary producer Buddy Cannon chose for Playing Favorites include not only songs that were instrumental and influential in her own life and career but songs that are backed by stories growing up around Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, George Jones and a host of others. She's breathing new spirit into songs that have served as the soundtrack for so many lives and remain the foundation of the country genre.

Louise Mandrell 'Playing Favorites' Track Listing:

"I Can't Stop Loving You"

"Crazy Arms"

"He Thinks I Still Care"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Together Again"

"Tennessee Waltz"

"Bye Bye Love"

"Always On My Mind"

"Faded Love/San Antonio Rose"

"Hello Darlin'"

"Once A Day"

"Night Life"

"The Race Is On"

"Today I Started Loving You Again"

"You Don't Know Me"

