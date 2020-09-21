Lost Earl Thomas Conley Recordings Set for Release on Friday, Sept. 25

A compilation of a dozen tunes..

A collection of previously unreleased songs by the late country legend Earl Thomas Conley ("ETC") will soon see the light of day. On Friday, September 25, BFD / Audium Nashville will release Earl Thomas Conley - Promised Land: The Lost Album, a compilation of a dozen tunes originally recorded by Conley in 2000 and 2001.

Erinn Scates, Conley's youngest daughter, believes Promised Land is one of her father's most creative projects. "This collection of music was one of dad's last endeavors of putting together an album," she says. "Here you will find some of his most thoughtful lyrics and heartfelt mementos. Dad was a man who wore many hats. A painter, a craftsman, a sketch artist but music, most of all, was his truest passion."

Conley, a talented songwriter, wrote/co-wrote all twelve Promised Land tracks in the early and mid '90s. Around that time, he recorded some of the songs as demos but the tracks were never released. At the dawn of the new millennium, Conley circled back to the tunes and cut them in true "ETC" fashion.

"This album is long overdue as Earl had always wanted to release just 'one more album,'" says Carole Scates, Conley's longtime significant other. "The sound and composition of these songs reflect the '90s, the time period which they were originally written. Earl Thomas Conley was an artist in every sense of the word. His talent knew no bounds, and he will remain in our hearts for the rest of our days."

"To his loyal fans, thank you for loving him as much as we did," adds Erinn Scates. "This last album is dedicated to you and the man who spent the last years of his life devoted to it."

Promised Land was produced by the late Nelson Larkin.

