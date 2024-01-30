Los Angeles Band Death Lens Announce New Record 'Cold World'

Their new album will be released on May 3.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Los Angeles Band Death Lens Announce New Record 'Cold World'

Los Angeles alt-punk band Death Lens announce plans to release their new album Cold World on May 3rd via Epitaph Records.

Since 2015, the five self-described “Brown boys from La Puente” have demonstrated an explosive energy and attitude in their recordings and chaotic live shows. Along the way, they have blossomed into a refined example of their work ethic, dedication to social justice and their community. 

“ “Cold World” just seemed to fit in the days we're living,” the band muses on the album's title choice. “It's the desire to thrive in a deteriorating world all while pushing those who feel like there is no hope and hoping to give them a second wind, a sense of hope.” 

With slick guitar sonics and tender backing vocal harmonies that feel like the best parts of indie, punk and shoegaze, watch the surrealist music video for the album's title track below: 

Aided by NYC-based producer Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans), Cold World is a departure from the early styles Death Lens mimicked as a young band; an elevation of their sound transmuted into matured and brawny post-hardcore tinged rock songs. Coming from their DIY background, it was an adjustment to work with a producer for the first time but together they were able to explore new creative territories. With the reverb turned up and the raw dial scaled back, they leave room for the massive hooks and compelling songwriting heard on the album's eleven tracks.  

“This was our first time using a producer and we were scared that our sound was not going to be us, but Brett was such an amazing addition to the writing process,” the band explains. “The goal was to find a common ground and build from that and we did almost instantly on day one, it was beautiful.” 

Lyrically, Cold World finds vocalist Bryan Torres reckoning with his place in the world, examining social injustices, current political and world unrest, and his emotional, mental, and physical reactions to it all. Growing up as minorities 20 miles east of Los Angeles with constant harassment by police and heavy gang violence, Death Lens faced many risk factors that could've led them astray from this moment. Their paths could have gone other ways, but they've chosen positivity and strive to be a light for their communities, their fans and each other. 

     “We're all unified in the way we think, we all believe in a fair system for all to live without struggle and with a reasonable cost of living,” Torres says. “We side strongly with socialist ideals proudly. We're also very pro Latino and pushing heavier to see more Hispanic bands up on stage, pro LGBTQ, pro-immigration and everything in between.” 

“One world, one community.” 

Death Lens is comprised of Bryan Torres (vocals), Matt Silva (guitar), Jhon Reyes (guitar, backing vocals), Eduardo Contreras (bass), and Tony Rangel (drums).  

Death Lens On Tour – Tickets Available HERE 

W/ Militarie Gun 

Jan. 31 – Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge 

Feb. 2 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves 

Feb. 3 – Austin, TX – Mohawk 

Feb. 4 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues 

Feb. 6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East 

Feb. 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory 

Feb. 8 – Tampa, FL – The Crowbar 

Feb. 9 – Miami, FL – Gramps 

Feb. 10 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar 

W/ Wavves 

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 

Mar. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court* 

Mar. 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures* 

Mar. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Duck Roomi* 

Mar. 20 Lakewood, ON – Foundry* 

W/ Teen Mortgage 

Mar. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool 

Mar. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Foto Club 

Mar. 24 – Medford, MA – Deep Cuts 

Mar. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz 

Mar. 27 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison 

Mar. 29 – Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary 

Mar. 30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen 

Apr. 1 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI 

Apr. 2 – Columbus, OH – The Basement 

Apr. 3 – Nashville, TN – The End 

Apr. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade 

Apr. 6 – Chapel Hill, North Carolina – Local 506 

Apr. 7 – Richmond, VA – The Camel 

Apr. 8 – Louisville, MY – Mag Bar* 

Apr. 3 – Memphis, TN – Growers* 

Apr. 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street* 

Apr. 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Moonlight Lounge* 

Apr. 13 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Hive* 

*Death Lens only 

Photo by Robert Nuñez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brian Setzer Names Top Five Songs That Served As His Influences Photo
Brian Setzer Names Top Five Songs That Served As His Influences

As BRIAN SETZER gears up to hit the road this spring, the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and three-time Grammy Award-winner talked about the five essential songs that served as his inspiration.

2
Kara Jackson Announces Spring U.S. Tour Photo
Kara Jackson Announces Spring U.S. Tour

The Poet Laureate, singer-songwriter, and most exciting new artist of 2023, Kara Jackson is thrilled to embark on her first US headline tour. The No Fun tour is in support of her critically acclaimed debut album Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?, released last year via September.

3
Louis Carnell Continues 111 Series With Wu-Lu Collaboration eight Photo
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Wu-Lu Collaboration 'eight'

The 111 series has so far seen Carnell collaborate with Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee and Wu-Lu. The series will continue into the summer with a release on every third Tuesday. Each piece is accompanied by one of three visual collaborations with Arcin Sagdic.

4
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros to Join The National Symphony Orchestra At Wolf Trap Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros to Join The National Symphony Orchestra At Wolf Trap

The shows will take place August 28 and 29. Each night the performances will feature a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir's solo albums and beloved covers. Original orchestration will be provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MJ THE MUSICAL