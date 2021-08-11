Lord Baltimore Shares New Single 'Something Like Thirst'

On September 10, Lord Baltimore will release their EP Angel (pre-order). The EP is Lord Baltimore's more personal release to date. It's an alternative pop record about road trips, organized religion and sexual awakenings. Today Lord Baltimore is pleased to present the official video for "Something Like Thirst" the latest single to be lifted from Angel. The video, which was directed and shot by Avery Whitted and edited by Jean-Louis Droulers, debuted today at New Noise Magazine and can also be shared at YouTube.

About the song Lord Baltimore says:

This song is about my first sexual encounter, which happened to be with someone of the same gender that I was assigned at birth. We were kids. I kept it secret for years, and I only confessed it to a priest. I was terrified that I had sinned against God. That's what I was taught. I reconciled with it after many years. I realized that it was something beautiful. Something innocent, pure and human. This song is for anyone who has ever felt ashamed of their sexuality, as I once did. There is a beautiful painting called "The Farewell Of Saints Peter And Paul" by Alonzo Rodriguez that shows the two saints kissing on the lips (the "holy kiss") before being led away in chains to be executed. Renaissance artists often used religious allegory to represent queerness, which was punished severely by the church at the time. I'm simply following in the footsteps of those artists who were braver than I. "Peter to my Paul, even after all."

Last month Lord Baltimore shared the official video for "Ketamine Tea" the first single from their forthcoming EP. The video, which was directed by Sebastian Avery, debuted today at The Young Folks and can also be shared at YouTube. "Ketamine Tea" is available on all digital streaming services to add to your favorite playlists.

Lord Baltimore isn't actually from Baltimore. They were born a few miles away, but "Count Towson" didn't sound as cool.



They started Lord Baltimore after years of writing singer-songwriter tunes. "Make this guitar not sound like a guitar" they told their producer. After washing out real instruments with gallons of distortion and reverb, Lord Baltimore's first EP Duende was born.



Duende was a grunge pop record about a night club prince releasing he wasted his youth. Their second EP Muse was an industrial rock record about famous muses throughout history who were tossed aside by the artists who once adored them. Lord Baltimore promoted the EPs by staging experimental ballets in abandoned warehouses, flooding New York City's street's with skateboarding ghosts, and cramming 200 people into a Tribeca penthouse for a fundraiser concert. (It took nine hours to clean up).



Lord Baltimore's EP Angel was produced by Alex Newport (At The Drive In, The Mars Volta, Frank Turner, Bleached) and two bonded over their love of Perfume Genius. On their forthcoming EP Lord Baltimore says, "I think angels are one of the most powerful representations of the non-binary identity in art." They add, "Long hair, soft features, and what could be more gender neutral than a literal white robe?"