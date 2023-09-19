London's Talk Show Share Pulsing New Single 'Closer'

The London-based four piece Talk Show shared a new single “Closer,” the first taste from their highly anticipated debut album, due for release in 2024 via Missing Piece Records.

Produced by Gorillaz’ Remi Kabaka Jr., the pulsing track envelopes the listener like a cocoon of vibrant energy, and provides an exhilarating showcase of the band’s continuing evolution. Drawing on everything from The Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy to Nine Inch Nails and The KLF, the band leans into the raw, primal sound at the intersection of techno, electronic, industrial, and rock music that informed their 2022 EP Touch The Ground.



“Closer,” which arrives with a video directed by Ashley Rommelrath, grew from visual cues of a club/warehouse space imagined by the band, influenced by the intro to the movie Blade. “There’s so much tension and anticipation and intimidation in that scene,” says frontman Harrison Swann.

“We wanted to create the kind of music we’d play if we were performing in that club, to put ourselves into that scene and see how far we could push it.” With Rommelrath’s help, the band brings the unrelenting, sinister vitality of the claustrophobic nightclub to life in the “Closer” music video.

Touch The Ground, which was produced by Joe Goddard (Hot Chip) and Al Doyle (LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip), was the result of the band re-evaluating their sound, scraping already written material, and expanding their musical horizons and inspirations beyond the new wave and post punk that had shaped the tracks on their debut EP These People.

In NME’s 4 out of 5 star review of the EP, they stated, “Informed by classic rave sounds, the four-piece's second EP is their most demanding and musically adventurous release yet… they explore a 90s’ dance-inspired world of wild, gleeful guitar lines and techno drum beats.

Here, clearly, is a band who are unafraid to try something different: the resulting EP sees them evoke both the fluid rhythms of Underworld and the contemporary trend of sprechgesang, a vocal delivery that flits between speaking and singing, and is used heavily by the likes of Yard Act and Do Nothing.”

DIY Magazine, BrooklynVegan, KEXP, Dork, Clash, CLOUT, Atwood Magazine, We All Want Someone To Shout For and more embraced the EP. BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders said of the band, “I genuinely believe that Talk Show are one of the most exciting bands about, they are fresh and just what we need right now."

The band have been extremely busy traveling across Europe over the past couple years playing festivals such as Rolling Stone Beach, Best Kept Secret, London Calling, The Great Escape, and Pitchfork Paris among many others, and touring with the likes of Fontaines D.C., Squid, Shame, Sports Team, Bob Vylan, and Fat White Family.

Photo Credit: Ashley Rommerlath