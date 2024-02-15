London Records Announce Special Record Store Day Releases From Orbital, the Durutti Column & Northside

London Records have announced three very special Record Store Day 2024 releases from Orbital, The Durutti Column, and Northside.

The eponymous 1991 debut album, known as the ‘Green Album', from Orbital will be available exclusively for RSD on red & yellow splatter double vinyl. The album, newly remastered by Orbital themselves, includes the seminal ‘Belfast' and a live version of ‘Chime', the landmark dance track that launched their career in 1990.

The album will also be released on multiple formats on April 19th ahead of the influential electronic music duo's Green + Brown Album UK Tour which starts on April 24th. Orbital also are confirmed to return stateside, with shows announced in New York on March 22, Chicago on March 23 and festival appearances at Miami's Ultra Music Festival on March 24, and Coachella Festival in California on Saturday, April 13 and 20.

Also available exclusively for RSD is a 35th anniversary edition of The Durutti Column's 1989 album ‘Vini Reilly' on limited black vinyl. Regarded as the seminal album from the Manchester post-punk legends, the album is presented in the famous (and as to now unseen) ‘rejected' sleeve by 8vo, the influential London design studio of the late 80s & early 90s. ‘Vini Reilly' was produced by Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur, The Cranberries, New Order) and the vinyl has been mastered by Peter Beckmann at Technology Works.

The third London Records RSD exclusive of 2024 comes from Northside, who sprang out the buoyant Manchester scene of the early 90s. The quartet's debut album ‘Chicken Rhythms' is to be reissued on vinyl for the first time since its release in 1991 on limited yellow vinyl cut from the original Factory Records masters with restored artwork by Central Station Design. The Top 20 album was produced by The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie (Echo & The Bunnymen, Shack, The Coral) and features the Indie Disco dancefloor fillers ‘Shall We Take A Trip' - originally banned by the BBC for its drug references - ‘Take 5' and ‘My Rising Star'.

Northside's frontman Warren ‘Dermo' Dermody comments: “Some of the best times of my life were around the writing and recording of these timeless songs. We were all young, free and totally convinced of ourselves and what we were doing. Making music with my pals, traveling around the world with them and seeing and meeting some fantastic people along the way. I really do think this is a great album and stands up to the test of time. We loved making this record and hope you enjoy listening to it once more on this limited edition vinyl.”

Each Record Store Day release will be exclusively available on Saturday April 20th from participating record stores. Further information https://www.recordstoreday.co.uk/.

ORBITAL ‘ORBITAL'

Disc 1:

A1 The Moebius

A2 Speed Freak

A3 Macrohead



B1 Oolaa

B2 Desert Storm



Disc 2:

C1 Fahrenheit 303

C2 Steel Cube Idolatry

C3 High Rise



D1 Chime (Live)

D2 Midnight (Live)

D3 Belfast

THE DURUTTI COLUMN ‘VINI REILLY'

A1. Side One

A2. Love No More

A3. Pol in G

A4. Act I Opera

A5. People's Pleasure Park

A6. Finding the Sea



B1. Side Two

B2. Otis

B3. They Work Every Day

B4.Act II Opera

B5. Homage to Catelonea

B6. My Country

NORTHSIDE ‘CHICKEN RHYTHMS'

A1. Take 5

A2. Weight Of Air

A3. Funky Munky

A4. A Change Is On Its Way

A5. Yeah Man



B1. Tour De World

B2. Wishful Thinking

B3. Shall We Take A Trip

B4. Who's To Blame

B5. Practise Makes Perfect