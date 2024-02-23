Lola Young Shares New Single 'Intrusive Thoughts'

South London singer/songwriter Lola Young shares her new single, "Intrusive Thoughts," today.

The new song is a raw, melancholic offering, with Lola showcasing a more tender side to her striking persona. Reflecting on those unwelcome ways of thinking, "Intrusive Thoughts" is diaristtcally relatable and follows her previous singles "Wish You Were Dead" and "Conceited." The new single also hints at a larger project to come.

Next month, Lola will embark on her sold-out North American headline tour following a string of three shows in the UK, including a hometown show in London on March 5th. Lola's 16-date North American tour includes stops in New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco before rounding off her tour with two dates in Los Angeles. Lola will commence the European leg of her tour in April.

Born in South London to a professional bass-playing father and music-loving mother, Lola was introduced to music at a very young age. She took up various lessons, including piano, guitar, and singing, and eventually attended the BRIT School, known for educating iconic artists like Adele, Amy Winehouse, King Krule, and many more.

Last year, Lola released her album My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely, which includes the hit song "Don't Hate Me." Rolling Stone recently highlighted Lola as an artist to watch in 2024, describing her sound as "a unique fusion of post-punk, soul, and low-fi pop."

Check out "Intrusive Thoughts" above, see full tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Lola Young coming soon.

Lola Young Upcoming Tour Dates

Sunday 17th March - Vinyl - Atlanta, Georgia

Tuesday 19th March - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Wednesday 20th March - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

Friday 22nd March - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC

Saturday 23rd March - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Saturday 23rd March - Theatre of Living Arts- Philadelphia, PA

Monday 25th March - Axis Club Theatre - Toronto, CA

Tuesday 26th March - Chop Shop & 1st Ward - Chicago, IL

Wednesday 27th March - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Friday 29th March - Cervantes Other Side - Denver, CO

Saturday 30th March - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Monday 1st April - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Monday 1st April - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Tuesday 2nd April - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, CA

Wednesday 3rd April - Holocene - Portland, OR

Friday 5th April - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

Saturday 6th April - The Telegram - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday 7th April - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Photo by Studio Island