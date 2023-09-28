Logic1000 Makes An Emotive Dance Floor Return With 'Grown On Me'

Sep. 28, 2023

Logic1000 Makes An Emotive Dance Floor Return With 'Grown On Me'

Logic1000, the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter today shares her first new release since March 2022 in the form of "Grown On Me." 

A statement of intent, the single heralds a bold return for the acclaimed artist, replete with warm synths that push "Grown On Me" past effective DJ tool into an emotive electro production. Complete with Poulter's signature balance of subtle sample manipulation and playful tension, highlighting the single's narrative impetus. 

Speaking of the track Poulter reveals: "It's been way too long since releasing something new so this is a special moment for me. Ever since Tom (big ever)  and I wrote ‘Grown On Me' the vocal has been stuck in my head, and the lyric has a very special, private meaning to me, that in fact came after choosing the sample. This song was written (and now released) during a transformative period of my life. I hope it uplifts you the way writing it uplifted me."

With the release of her latest EP In The Sweetness Of You in 2021 and last year's follow-up AA-side "Can't Stop Thinking About / Rush," Logic1000 has long cemented her position as a tastemaker. In addition to 50 million career streams, she's earned the enduring praise of peers Four Tet, Caribou, DJ Python, Ben UFO  – as well as remix requests from the likes of Orbital, Flume, Groove Armada and Fever Ray. 

Logic1000's stature boasts features across Mixmag (Cover), Spotify's EQUAL, a coveted spot in the NME 100, a #1 NACC Electronic Radio chart (In The Sweetness Of You EP) along with praise across Billboard, Pitchfork (‘The Best Electronic Music of 2022'), KCRW, Clash, Dazed and more. With guest mixes for Resident Advisor (Podcast), BBC Radio 1 (Essential Mix), KEXP, NTS Radio, among others, she last year capped all this off with performances at Primavera, Field Day and Coachella as well as a four night residency at London's Phonox.

Samantha is also a recent mother and passionate about mentoring a new generation of women leading the dance space. With a bigger project on the horizon, Logic1000 looks to the future with a sense of purpose and vitality that's stronger than it's ever been, her steady flame ready to catch fire.

Watch the new music video here:



