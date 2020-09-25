Loco Dice Remixes Snakehips, Jess Glynne, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Davido Single 'Lie For You'

German-Tunisian DJ and producer Loco Dice has remixed Snakehips and Jess Glynne's collaborative single 'Lie For You', featuring Davido and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, out today via Sony Music U.K/RCA Records.



The newest addition to the track's stellar remix package sees the legendary underground music stalwart transform the original single into a smooth house banger. It follows recent remixes from Canadian DJ and producer Rene LaVice and German producer Frizzo.

Since the original release, 'Lie For You' has had great support across BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra, with plays from Scott Mills, Sian Anderson and MistaJam. Playlisted by Kiss FM, the record has also received support from Kiss Fresh, Beats 1 and Radio 2.



Made up of James and Ollie, Snakehips have previously collaborated with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Anderson Paak, MØ, Anne-Marie and Joey Bada$$. Their catalogue of hits include lush and sultry 'On & On', dreamy single 'Days With You', mega-hit 'All My Friends' (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper), pop banger 'Cruel' featuring ZAYN, and 4-track EP 'Forever (Pt. II)'. The platinum-selling hit makers have also played at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and many more.



With no fewer than seven #1 singles under her belt, Jess Glynne is one of the UK's most recognisable pop figures and songwriters, also winning a Grammy for her work with Clean Bandit and collaborating with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Route 94 and Macklemore.



The Loco Dice remix of 'Lie For You' brings a driving new energy to the revered original.

