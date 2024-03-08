Lo Moon Reveal Latest Track 'Borrowed Hills' From Next Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, pysch-pop four-piece Lo Moon offer another taste from their forthcoming third studio album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck, with "Borrowed Hills." A true coming of age record, "Borrowed Hills" set the tone and theme for the entire album. Those "borrowed hills of youth" on which we are formed, present for but a moment, serve to shape our lives for years to come."

Speaking about the track, Lo Moon's Matt Lowell reveals, "Like many of us, I had an overwhelming feeling of confusion during the height of the pandemic in 2020. It was a feeling that was strangely reminiscent of another time in my life...2001. I was recruited to play hockey as a kid and was attending Pomfret School in Connecticut during 9/11. My older sister was living in Manhattan, my parents were on Long Island and all communication was down. That complete confusion and isolation drew me to music and I picked up my roommate's guitar and over the next week or so wrote my first song.

My music teacher at the time convinced me to play the song in front of the entire student body in the iconic chapel on campus. Expressing the vulnerable feelings of the time and hearing my voice reverberating through that chapel altered my life. In December 2020, I went back to The Clark Chapel in search of reconnecting with that feeling. I hit record on my phone and Borrowed Hills was the first idea that came out. I shared it with the band and immediately we were on a path for our third record. During the recording process of the album we went back to the chapel, to capture the spirit of that room.

We knew we needed to have that reverb, that pipe organ, that piano, our voices singing together in that space, and the overall feeling of just being in that space. So much of what we recorded in those couple days together made this record, and it all started with Borrowed Hills."

"Borrowed Hills" follows the band's announcement last month that their highly anticipated third studio album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck, is due for release April 5 via Thirty Tigers / The Orchard. Accompanying the announcement, the band shared two new tracks, including focus single, "Water" and a b-side "Connecticut," which Marvin Magazine hailed as "masterfully crafted" and "tantalizing," proclaiming, "'Water' and 'Connecticut' beckon listeners into Lo Moon's sonic universe."

"Water" is currently charting on AAA radio, thanks to plays on KEXP, XPN, KCRW and more. All three tracks were written by Matt Lowell and produced by Mike Vernon Davis (Ratboys, Pool Kids, Great Grandpa), with Alan Moulder (Depeche Mode, U2, Ride, The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, The Smashing Pumpkins) mixing the record.

Accompanying the new music, an official Saoli Nash-directed music video for "Water." The video's Creative Director, Warren Fu (Daft Punk, The Strokes, Depeche Mode, The Killers), a close friend and frequent collaborator from over the years, directed the official video for "Evidence" last year, as well as their first music video for "Loveless,"

Speaking about "Water," Lo Moon's Matt Lowell reveals, "Since all the songs on our new album were inspired by the moment I found my artistic voice as a teenager, I started Water with the riff on an acoustic guitar. It really reminded me of something I might play when I was sixteen. It felt whimsical and nostalgic and when the band jumped in it felt like refreshing new ground for us. A couple days before the song appeared I had re-read David Foster Wallace's transcript of a commencement speech he gave at Kenyon College in 2005. It had a much more profound effect on me from the first time I read it, and I thought the last line of the speech I Wish You Way More Than Luck could work perfectly within the musical framework. In some ways the song felt like it came to us, it's hard to explain when those things happen, but we're happy it did."

Next week, Lo Moon heads to Austin, TX where they are scheduled to perform a series of showcases at SXSW Music Festival. Their jam-packed schedule includes performances at All Together Now and St. David's Historic Sanctuary on Wednesday, March 13, a KCSN Showcase at the Austin Convention Center on Thursday, March 14, performances at Austin City Limits Radio Live/KGSR at the Hotel Van Zandt and the Friends:Forever showcase (presented by Jaded) on Friday, March 15 at the Empire Control Room & Garage, and an appearance Saturday, March 16 at the All Are Welcome Showcase taking place at the Mohawk Outdoor Stage. For a full list of upcoming live performances, please visit www.lomoonofficial.com/tour.

Last year, Lo Moon played a series of SOLD OUT underplay residencies in Los Angeles and New York City. Throughout the run, the band was joined by special guests, including Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES(WATCH), Adam Granduciel from The War On Drugs (WATCH), Curt Smith from Tears For Fears(WATCH) and Bartees Strange (WATCH). The band next headed over to the UK and Europe for a fourteen-date run, including four SOLD OUT nights at The Lexington in London.

Lo Moon comprises bassist/keyboardist Crisanta Baker, guitarist Sam Stewart, drummer Sterling Laws, and Lowell, the group's singer, and chief songwriter. The band has toured with everyone from The War on Drugs, Phoenix, Glass Animals and Air to London Grammar, Chvrches, Metric, Muna and The Lemon Twigs.

LO MOON AT SXSW MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024

03/13 - All Together Now - Austin, TX - 1:25pm [Private Event]

03/13 - @ St. David's Historic Sanctuary - Austin, TX - 9pm

03/14 - KCSN Showcase @ Austin Convention Center - 5pm

03/15 - Austin City Limits Radio Live on KGSR @ Hotel Van Zandt - 9am

03/15 - Friends:Forever Presented by Jaded @ Empire Control Room & Garage - 4:30pm

03/16 - All Are Welcome Showcase @ Mohawk Outdoor Stage - 12:40pm