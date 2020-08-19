Lizzy McAlpine's Video For 'Give Me A Minute' Premieres Today!

The track appears on McAlpine's debut album of the same name, which is out now.

Emerging singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine's video for her song "Give Me A Minute" debuts today. The track appears on McAlpine's debut album of the same name, which is out now.

Written in the fall of 2019 while she was studying in Spain, Give Me a Minute is a folk-pop chronicle as one romantic relationship ended and another began, all while McAlpine far away from family, friends and her peers at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she majors in songwriting.

"It was a very lonely time, so I wrote a lot of songs... That tends to happen whenever I go through a large-scale change, whether it's in my environment or in my personal life," says McAlpine. After spending a year on Give Me a Minute, which she co-produced with fellow Berklee classmate Philip Etherington, McAlpine already has the early stages of a follow-up project in mind. "This album one is like a snapshot of where I was at that time," she says. "The next project could be completely different. Honestly, it depends on where I'm at and what I'm going through."

McAlpine is from outside Philadelphia and has been drawn to music since she was big enough to thump on her grandparents' piano as a kid. Soon her freeform experiments took on greater structure where she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. With 5 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine's gained notable supporters on social media from Shawn Mendez, Finneas, Jacob Collier, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt, Jeremy Zucker and more.

