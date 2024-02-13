Lizzy McAlpine to Release New Album 'Older' in April

Older, the new album from acclaimed artist Lizzy McAlpine, is set for release April 5 via RCA Records—pre-save/pre-order it here. The album's title track is out today—listen to “Older” below.

“To me, this album represents who I've become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Lizzy and Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap) with additional production by Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most (Emily King, Norah Jones) and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius), Older finds the 24-year-old rising star stepping into newfound confidence, discovering her voice and defining her artistry with profound simplicity.

It's a notable departure for Lizzy, who wrote the LP's deeply personal 14 tracks during a three-year period of transition into adulthood.

“The music that I've released up to this point in my career has been heavily produced and perfected, to the point where I don't even recognize myself in it anymore,” says Lizzy. “This album is the complete opposite. We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included. The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I've done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I've ever made.”

Older is the follow up to Lizzy's widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat which was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022. The record features hit singles “all my ghosts,” “erase me (feat. Jacob Collier)” as well asthe Platinum-certified track “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy McAlpine gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube.

In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans. She has collaborated with some of the industry's biggest names, most recently featuring on Niall Horan's “You Could Start a Cult” and Noah Kahan's “Call Your Mom.” Watch Lizzy perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music's Tiny Desk where her set was voted in the Top 5 Tiny Desks of 2022. More from the acclaimed artist is imminent.

