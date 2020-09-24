Liza Owen Debuts New Music Video For Latest Single 'Getting Good'

Watch the music video below!

British-Cambodian singer-songwriter Liza Owen has debuted an electrifying new music video for her latest single "Getting Good," out now via Epic Records. Directed by Kai Cranmore, the video unveils Liza's wild side, as she dangles out of a moving car and smashes beer bottles on set while performing with her pink-haired bandmates. Mirroring the song's motif of self-destruction, Liza gradually grows increasingly rebellious on a fictional set before eventually being dragged into the desert by her leopard print-wearing alter ego. Watch the music video now below.

"As the song is about self-destruction and embracing the good, the bad, and the ugly, I wanted this video to show fans the side of me that's always there waiting to come out and cause mayhem, the side of me that loves to self-sabotage," Liza says. "Sometimes it can feel like you're not really getting good at anything, so this was me saying 'f IT' and embracing it. I got to shoot it with my friends who play the band in the video. They wrote and produced the song with me, so that was pretty cool to have them involved in every aspect. It was just fun to let loose and get wild on set for this one and to give people a glimpse of what my live show will look like."

This summer, Liza Owen stepped into the spotlight with the release of her fierce debut single, "Why Aren't We Having Sex?," asking the pervasive quarantine question on many people's minds.

The song and its sultry music video premiered exclusively via Flaunt Magazine and gained additional praise from Noisetrend, Hollywood Life, and Euphoria, who called it "a sexy sonic gem [that] sets the tone for what is hopefully even more spicy music to come from Owen." Watch the music video HERE.

