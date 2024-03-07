Liz Cass Releases New Single '3AM Feelings'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liz Cass has released her brand new single ‘3AM Feelings', a delicious slice of breathy 80s inspired pop drenched in airy synths and powerful guitar. It writhes through a slick downtempo funk into an epic guitar solo crescendo destined to soundtrack a night to remember.

Regarding the single Liz says, “I grew up on 80s music and it's a huge influence for my sound. ‘3AM Feelings' is the power ballad I've always wanted to write, complete with a fiery outro guitar solo from Louis Eliot (Grace Jones, Rialto). It's a no shame, pour your heart out, love song about giving yourself over to that all-encompassing, electrifying love that you're prepared to let consume you.”

‘3AM Feelings' is the latest song to be taken from the forthcoming album from Liz out later this year. It follows the release of singles ‘Map Of A Human Heart' and ‘Too Hot' in 2023, both also set to feature on the upcoming record.

The new studio album will follow her 2022 debut The Words. It saw Liz make a grand statement with her distinctive synth pop which has been met by great acclaim. The album received a 4/5 nod from The Times dubbing it “a smart alternative pop debut”, Clash praised her “refined, finessed electronic pop” and it received further high profile editorial support from The Independent, Notion, Noctis, Wonderland, Retro Pop, Ones To Watch and many more. Its singles, including the likes of ‘Near Miss', ‘Confessional' and ‘Something Real', proved hits with radio achieving multiple plays from Radio 1, 6Music and BBC Introducing.

Her latest string of singles prove Liz Cass is set to cement her name in 2024 with her new album and more exciting announcements follow soon.

Listen to the new single here: