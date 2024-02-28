Liz Brasher Releases New Music 'Be In California'

Singer-songwriter LIZ BRASHER transports us to a world of wistful longing with her nostalgic-infused gem, “Be in California.” Radiating with the vibrant spirit of her newfound West Coast lifestyle, Brasher's melodies captivate with their bright sonic tapestry.

This enticing musical preview foreshadows the much-anticipated arrival of her sophomore album, Baby Damn, slated for release on April 26, 2024. The compelling musical journey is her first following a new partnership with the Los Angeles-based independent label, Blue Élan Records.

Explaining the inspiration behind the tribute to her new home, Brasher remembers “My first time touring in California left me mesmerized by the landscape, the people, the art, the food. How every part of the state felt like I was in another part of the world was beyond me. When I left, I felt myself being pulled by a frequent craving of the ocean, the desert, and things I had only experienced there, not knowing I'd be living here one day.

There's something about California that I think draws everyone in; whether it's an old Hollywood dream or the desire to feel an endless summer. This song is the first one I wrote to the album that kickstarted this CA dream-reality.”

Baby Damn was recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound studio with famed producer Joe Chiccarelli and an all-star group of musicians, including Matt Chamberlain (drums), Sean Hurley (bass), Roger Manning (keys) and David Levita (guitar). My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel (pedal steel), Bones UK's Carmen Vandenberg (guitar) and Oliver Kraus (cello) were enlisted during the overdubbing process.

Brasher harnessed the angst she felt in Memphis and subsequent rebirth in Southern California to create a body of work that is intimately bold.

Known for her soulful blend of gospel, rock and blues, Brasher is celebrated for crafting passionately charged songs that explore themes of love and identity. With her powerful and evocative voice, Brasher showcases those themes while embracing the changes in her life. After deciding to change courses on her personal journey, she relocated from Memphis, TN to her new home in Southern California, using the change of scenery as her musical inspiration, exploring her rebirth both physically and mentally.

Brasher's upbringing holds a central place to both her music and her songwriting. Half Dominican, half Italian, with Southern roots, Brasher makes her own kind of music that's grounded in rock'n‘roll. Her influences are deep and expansive, pulling from the likes of Mahalia Jackson and Bob Dylan, to Amy Winehouse and Jack White. Her debut album, Painted Image, was embraced by NPR, Rolling Stone and Billboard to name a few, and she has toured with legendary artists from The Psychedelic Furs to Blondie.

Photo credit: Blue Horizon Films