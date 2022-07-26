Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Little Dragon Release a Remix of OLAN's 'Wake & Return'

The track is taken from her recently released debut album Contra.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Anjunadeep is excited to welcome the GRAMMY-nominated band Little Dragon for their stunning remix of OLAN's "Wake & Return," taken from her recently released debut album Contra.

Since their 2007 debut self-titled album, the Swedish quartet has established itself as one of the world's most beloved bands. Unafraid to experiment and continually evolve their sound, Little Dragon have released six studio albums, each genre-defying as the last, whilst also collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, SBTRKT, Flume, De La Soul and many more.

In their charming re-imagination of OLAN's lead single, Little Dragon add their trademark mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation, plying warm synth lines and playful staccato melodies with OLAN's ear-catching vocal line. The remix was premiered by KCRW,

The culmination of many months in solitude, Contra began as a natural form of escape and expression for OLAN, helping her find peace amidst the years of uncertainty brought on by the pandemic:

"Contra is an album I wrote as a way to find some peace with my life having no definitive purpose at the time. I often try to attach meaning to everything I encounter. I force myself to relive memories. I'll try to unpack them and see how I could change my reality if I had just been a better person."

The album has accrued over a million streams since release, and has been supported by KCRW, KEXP, SiriusXM, DJ Mag, and Beatportal and currently sitting in the top 5 of the NACC Electronic charts. Little Dragon's remix of "Wake & Return" is set to premiere on KCRW and will land on Anjunadeep July 26.

Listen to the new remix here:



