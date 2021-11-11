Lindsay Sterling's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert Film to Come to Theaters

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling has teamed up with Iconic Events, the fast-growing event cinema company that brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters for special limited engagements, to showcase her heartwarming holiday special "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays" as a big-screen theatrical presentation in cinemas across the country, featuring exclusive bonus content, beginning Sunday, November 28th and running through the Christmas season.

"Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays" features beloved fan favorite seasonal tunes off Stirling's chart-topping and critically acclaimed holiday album Warmer In The Winter, including "Angels We Have Heard On High," "Let It Snow" and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," brought to life by stylized sets, extraordinary dancers, and glittering costumes.

Blurring the lines between concert and Christmas special, "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays," which she independently created, produced and financed and first aired as a live-stream in 2020, also features several of Stirling's inspired originals, including a breathtaking performance of her hit "Crystallize," where she hung by her hair for a captivating Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial display.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that Iconic Events is bringing 'Home for the Holidays' to theaters to kick off the holiday season," said Stirling. "Honestly, I'd love to see the show become part of an annual tradition - experiencing an old favorite while making new memories - which is part of what the holidays are all about. Music is such an important part of the holidays and so is gathering with friends and family."

"Lindsey's dedicated, faithful fanbase has shown their unwavering support, and Lindsey has always sought to give back," adds Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. "On the first Sunday of the Christmas season, Lindsey's incredible performance will be like a warm cup of holiday cheer. There's no better way to be captured by the magic of the holiday season than enjoying family entertainment like this on the big screen."

Also launching the weekend after Thanksgiving is Stirling's fourth annual holiday tour. The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program, kicking off Friday, November 26th in Memphis, will be stopping in 22 cities throughout the Midwest and East Coast until December 23rd; see below for dates. The new live show also showcases tunes off Warmer In The Winter set against dazzling festive costumes, a troupe of talented dancers, lots of holiday cheer, and much more. Since its initial release in 2017, Warmer In The Winter, Stirling's first-ever holiday album featuring classic and original songs, also available in a Deluxe edition, has sold nearly 400,000 copies and been streamed over 195 million times worldwide.

Tour Dates

Friday, November 26 - Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center For the Performing Arts

Saturday, November 27 - Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Monday, November 29 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, November 30 - Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, December 1 - Ames, IA @ Iowa State Center - Stephens Auditorium

Thursday, December 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Friday, December 3 - - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Saturday, December 4 - - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

Monday, December 6 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Tuesday, December 7 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, December 8 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Friday, December 10 - Binghamton, NY @ Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, December 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center

Monday, December 13 - - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, December 14 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Thursday, December 16 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Friday, December 17 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, December 18 - Augusta, GA @ William B. Bell Auditorium

Monday, December 20 - - Columbia, SC @ Koger Center for the Arts - Gonzales Hall

Tuesday, December 21 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Wednesday, December 22 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater

Thursday, December 23 - Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

