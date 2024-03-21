Lindsay Lou Joins The Wood Brothers For Select Shows; Announces Tour & Festival Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated Nashville-based artist Lindsay Lou came out of a period of with a deeply affecting, personal album, Queen of Time, her debut for Kill Rock Stars.

The album found Lou on a path of heartbreak, discovery, resilience and transformation following a divorce, the pandemic lockdowns and the death of her beloved grandmother.

Produced by Dave O'Donnell (Sheryl Crow, Heart, James Taylor) and mixed by Tucker Martine (First Aid Kit, Madison Cunningham), the album features a Who's Who's of Lou's friends from the Americana and bluegrass community: Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Sierra Ferrell, Jerry Douglas, Molly Tuttle, Greensky Bluegrass, Peter Rowan, and Leftover Salmon.

Queen of Time garnered praise in Rolling Stone ("Lindsay Lou is poised to be the next bluegrass queen," Relix, PBS, The Bluegrass Situation and Under the Radar, among others and refers not the duality of the human experience, Lou explains. "

Sometimes you feel like the queen of time, and sometimes you feel like a wishing well. The truth is you're always both and all of it at once. It can feel overwhelming, but self-knowledge is the ultimate power."

The daughter of a literal coal-miner and millwright, and the granddaughter of a teacher gone Rainbow Gathering healer, Lou honed her honest and resonant style with her bluegrass-inspired band, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, and Michigan supergroup, Sweet Water Warblers (Rachael Davis, May Erlewine), excavating elements of bluegrass, folk, Americana, and soulful pop for their emotional depths.

Named among NPR's “12 Best Live Performances” in 2015, Lou has long been beloved as a live performer, from Telluride Bluegrass Festival to Stagecoach, Celtic Connections to Australia's National Folk Festival, and a “Can't Miss Act” at AmericanaFest—not to mention acclaim from PBS, No Depression, Billboard, Holler, Paste, and The Bluegrass Situation, among other outlets. But on Queen of Time, Lou captures a new arc of haloed beauty, becoming unattainable in her own way—a vibrant, powerful woman who can share herself with the world, and yet define a mystic sense of inner self as well.

TOUR DATES

# dates with The Wood Brothers

Sat, Mar 23 - Pelham , TN - The Caverns Sessions (PBS)

Wed, Mar 27 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

Thu, Mar 28 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

Fri, Mar 29 - Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Sat, Mar 30 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theater Pub

Tue, Apr 2 - Arcata, CA - Humbrews

Thu, Apr 4 - Sacramento CA - Golfield Trading

Fri, Apr 5 - Olympic Valley, CA - Wintergrass

Sat, Apr 6 - Olympic Valley CA – Wintergrass main band set

Sun, Apr 7 - Olympic Valley, CA - Wintergrass

Wed, Apr 10 - Sebastopol, CA - Hopmonk

Thu, Apr 11 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage

Fri, Apr 12 - Felton C A - Felton Music Hall

Fri, Apr 19 - River Fall, WI – River Falls Bluegrass and Brews -

Thu, May 2 - Richmond, VA - Browns Island #

Fri, May 3 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater #

Sat, May 4 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center #

Sun, May 5 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall #

Tue, May 7 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts #

Wed, May 8 - Keene, NH - Colonial PAC #

Thu, May 9 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts #

Fri, May 10 - Westerly, RI - The United Theatre #

Sat, May 11 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall #

Sun, Jun 16 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Sat, Jun 1 - Wellston, MI – Sweet Water Warblers @ Hoxeyville Music Fest

Thu, Jun 20 - Nashville, TN - Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman / Co-Bill with Steep Canyon Rangers

Sun, Jun 23 - Mt Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots Festival

Thu, Jun 27 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Festival

Sat, Jun 29 - Rancho del Rio, CO - YarmonyGrass

Sun, Jun 30 - Bueno Vista, CO – Lariat

Thu, Jul 18 - Snowshoe, WV – 4848 Festival

Sat, Jul 27 - Boyne City, MI - Sweet Water Warblers @ Lavender Hill Farm

Sun, Aug 11 - Atla, WI – Targhee Bluegrass Festival

Fri, Sep 13 - Las Vegas, NV – Bender Jamboree

Fri, Oct 11 - Pelham, TN - CaveFest

Photo: Credit Dana Kalachnik