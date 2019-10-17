Linda Smith Announces Official Launch of The Christopher Smith Foundation

Author, public speaker, fundraising consultant and disability advocate, Linda Smith, announces the official launch of The Christopher Smith Foundation, an organization she and her family created to support the caregiving community.

Established in her son's name, The Christopher Smith Foundation (CSF) is dedicated to supporting those within the professional caregiving field who care for vulnerable citizens living with profound disabilities. The organization's mission is to provide opportunities to advance caregivers' interests and enthusiasm while ensuring they feel unconditionally appreciated. The foundation was created by Smith and her son, Jason, to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregiving community on Chris's behalf, and commemorate the impact his life had across the globe through the Smith family's lifelong career of fundraising and advocacy efforts for children and all people with intellectual disabilities.

Since Christopher's passing earlier this year, Smith has been focused on building and establishing the organization's programs and services, which benefit caregivers whether they are family members, volunteers, professionals or the next generation of caregivers. The foundation provides respite and mini-staycations and pampering services for family members who care for the profoundly vulnerable; recruits dedicated, encouraging and positive volunteers who support a range of needs and understand the vital services of caregiving professionals; and offers scholarship opportunities to encourage the best in care.

In addition to the programs, The Christopher Smith Foundation currently honors caregivers for their exceptional care with the Caregiver of the Month Awards. Nominees are also entered into the pool to receive the foundation's Caregiver of the Year award, which will be recognized at the inaugural annual luncheon. Set for May 15, 2020, the event will honor caregivers on what would have been Christopher's birthday. To nominate a caregiver, visit: https://www.christophersmithfoundation.org/nominate-a-caregiver/.

All proceeds from Smith's debut memoir, "Unwanted: How a Mother Learned to Turn Shame, Grief and Fear into Purpose, Passion and Empowerment," and her upcoming novel, "Confessions of a Sin City Fundraiser," benefit The Christopher Smith Foundation.





