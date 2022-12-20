Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift & More Vote on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
In partnership with Abrams, this oversized hardcover book has arrived just in time for the holidays.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Rolling Stone has released the definitive companion book to its most popular and hotly debated list: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In partnership with Abrams, this oversized hardcover book has arrived just in time for the holidays, available for purchase here.

The brand new anthology is based on Rolling Stone's 2020 reboot of the original 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, launched in 2003 and last updated in 2012, polling the industry's most celebrated artists, producers, executives, and journalists to create the ranking.

The list is voted on by both classic and contemporary artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Finneas, The Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, Alice Cooper, Big Boi, Gene Simmons, H.E.R., Hanson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Marcus King.

The book tells the stories behind every album through incredible Rolling Stone photography, original album art, Rolling Stone's unique critical commentary, breakout pieces on the making of key albums, and archival interviews.

The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time book will also be the spotlight of a panel discussion on January 31, 2023, 6pm, at Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, in New York City. The panel will feature Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos, and more members of the Rolling Stone editorial staff in conversation about the making of the iconic list.

ABOUT ROLLING STONE

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivalled access and authority. Published in 10 languages, Rolling Stone has a global audience of over 75 million across 14 international editions.

Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary, and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."



Lauren Monroe will welcome the new year with the release of a special version of her acclaimed album. Messages from Aphrodite (Storyteller Edition) features a track-by-track commentary, offering personal insight into the themes of healing and spirituality woven throughout the record.
Stylistically, Names Without Numbers plays a blend of guitar-driven, indie-power-pop, with plenty of raw emotion, simple and honest lyrics, and catchy hooks. Some bands with a comparable style include Jimmy Eat World, Anberlin, Weezer, Movements, Better Off, Paramore, Acceptance, Can't Swim, and The Dangerous Summer.
Rob Benedict—who was recently cast on Season 4 of Amazon Prime’s “The Boys” and is known for his recurring role as “Chuck/God” on the CW hit series “Supernatural”—LOUDEN SWAIN is rounded out by a group of skilled musicians including co-founder/bassist Michael Borja, drummer Stephen Norton and guitarist Billy Moran. Watch the video now!
Contributing to a nearly seven-decade tradition, she adds to a long lineage of “Santa Baby” covers by everyone from Madonna and Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani. As always, Summer adds her own soulful and spirited spin to this classic and makes it her own, so you can too. Watch the new video now!

