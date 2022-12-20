Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift & More Vote on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

Rolling Stone has released the definitive companion book to its most popular and hotly debated list: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In partnership with Abrams, this oversized hardcover book has arrived just in time for the holidays, available for purchase here.

The brand new anthology is based on Rolling Stone's 2020 reboot of the original 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, launched in 2003 and last updated in 2012, polling the industry's most celebrated artists, producers, executives, and journalists to create the ranking.

The list is voted on by both classic and contemporary artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Finneas, The Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, Alice Cooper, Big Boi, Gene Simmons, H.E.R., Hanson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Marcus King.

The book tells the stories behind every album through incredible Rolling Stone photography, original album art, Rolling Stone's unique critical commentary, breakout pieces on the making of key albums, and archival interviews.

The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time book will also be the spotlight of a panel discussion on January 31, 2023, 6pm, at Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, in New York City. The panel will feature Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos, and more members of the Rolling Stone editorial staff in conversation about the making of the iconic list.

