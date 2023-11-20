Lime Garden Share 'I Want To Be You' Single Ahead of New Album

In anticipation of their forthcoming debut album — One More Thing, out February 16 via So Young Records — fast-rising Brighton ones to watch Lime Garden shared their newest single, "I Want To Be You," last week.

The track also arrived alongside an incredible music video, directed by Sal Redpath (Sorry, PVA, J Mahon), depicting the track's themes of obsessive, self-destructive love.

Speaking about "I Want To Be You" and these aforementioned themes, Lime Garden's Chloe Howard said: "'I Want To Be You' was inspired by a very specific memory I have as a 14 year old at my first gig looking at the band playing and thinking, 'Do I want to be you or be with you, or do I want both?.'

This feeling has continued to raise its head on many occasions in my life, and it's become quite an obsessive process at times. Growing up with social media and the constant ability to follow your idols, with access into 'their world,' has fuelled this in an unhealthy way."

"I'm the type of person who can get very deep into something, but now I try to channel that into something more constructive and real, like music and art," Howard continued. "Recording this song was an attempt to emulate the feeling of true obsession through sound."



Last week, "I Want To Be You" was premiered on BBC Radio 6 Music by Chris Hawkins, with further plays on the Radio 1 Future Alternative show. Upon its release, the track was also added to New Music Friday UK, pulp (with cover!), The Other List, The Indie List, melomania and Hot New Bands at Spotify. Further adds have come from Spotify's New Music Daily, New In Indie and New In Alternative at Apple Music, and Fresh Indie on Amazon Music. The band also cover YouTube Music's New Alternative Indie playlist. Editorial highlights include coverage via NME, Clash, The Line Of Best Fit, DORK, So Young, DIY, whynow, Our Culture and more.



The new track followed the album's previous singles, "Love Song" and "Nepotism (baby)," released earlier this year to much acclaim.

Produced by Ali Chant (Perfume Genius, PJ Harvey, Yard Act), Lime Garden's full-length One More Thing LP is the culmination of a stellar run of singles and non-stop touring since their emergence in 2021. Their hard-work has started to pay-off with soaring streaming listeners coinciding with sold-out shows up and down the country both headlining and in support of the likes of IDLES, The Big Moon, and Yard Act.

In further achievement, Lime Garden played the British Music Embassy at this year's SXSW festival and completed a packed summer of festival appearances across Europe, including Glastonbury where they were invited to play Billy Bragg's Leftfield Stage. In 2022, Lime Garden were nominated for the prestigious ANCHOR award at the Reeperbahn festival; their performance is available to watch HERE.

With each release, Lime Garden have continued to further their reputation as one of indie's hottest prospects with a host of tips behind them from NME's 100, DORK's Hype List, DIY's Class of, The Sunday Times Culture's Breaking Act, and The Independent's New Sensations. The band also received a glowing endorsement from Paramore's Hayley Williams on her special Everything Is Emo show on BBC Radio 6 Music.



Stay tuned for One More Thing, out February 16 via So Young Records. The record will be available in standard red vinyl, a special Dinked edition Cornetto vinyl, and a special Lime Garden edition blue vinyl — pre-order HERE.

Photo Credit: Jono White