Lil Tony Official Drops New Mixtape '2 Sides 2 Every Story'

The mixtape is out now on streaming platforms.

Nov. 17, 2023

Lil Tony Official Drops New Mixtape '2 Sides 2 Every Story'

Rising Atlanta rapper Lil Tony Official releases his new mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story via Priority Records.

The 20-track tape continues the 19-year-old's remarkable 2023 run, pairing his restless, punched-in raps with the brassy, electronic production characteristic of the new Atlanta underground. His voice is unmistakable in that wave, cutting through these massive beats with bars and flows well beyond his years.

A team of ascendant producers, including whyceg, the architect of 2sdxrtbxll's sound, bring Tony a moodboard of neo-trap opulence, all shiny horns and sinkhole-inducing bass. He boasts the urgent cadence and menacing flows of 21 Savage and Young Nudy, but also delivers dazzling wordplay and understated humor: “Do I spot an opp with my chinny chin chin,” he smirks on “Genny Gen Gen.”

Elsewhere, like on “Kurtis,” Tony's voice rises into snub-nosed sneers, with a barrage of unhinged ad-libs following every bar like a team of minions. Other standout tracks include the appropriately titled "Fuego" and offbeat "Long Live Jerry Springer." Experienced in full, 2 Sides 2 Every Story is a pressure cooker, simmering in moodiness before exploding into chaos, arguing for the inventiveness and staying power of this new wave of Atlanta rap.

2 Sides 2 Every Story follows a ceaseless year of music from Lil Tony Official. Lead single “Canoozled” has gained over 300K plays on its music video, with Pitchfork naming it the “the must-hear rap song of the day.” Earlier in November, he dropped the thrilling single “Looseleaf,” which has the minimal moodiness of a horror flick. He's put out three tapes this year showcasing his range and hustle, including the relentless TKEY back in May and the more contemplative, melodic project For Mia.

Pushing a brash, yet lyrical style, the future is bright for Lil Tony and rap's new mecca of Atlanta.

About Lil Tony:

Lil Tony, a 19-year-old rap sensation and record producer from Atlanta's Westside, represents the city's musical future. During his time in quarantine, a friend encouraged him to pursue rapping, so he began recording songs on his phone.

Since then, he's released five projects (two of which were deluxe editions), generating a significant buzz in his hometown. There has been no slowing down his momentum since he released songs like "Quagen," "Slow Down," and "Blicky Blicky." Lil Tony epitomizes the sound of modern Atlanta. He's a brilliant young artist who exudes self-assurance and listens attentively.

Photo Credit: Yvette Glassco



1
Noah Solt Releases Third Single The Fold; Moves Into Jam Band Genre Photo
Noah Solt Releases Third Single 'The Fold'; Moves Into Jam Band Genre

Noah Solt releases his latest single 'The Fold' with an upbeat, Americana feel. The track is a taste of his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' which explores self-reflection and hope. Solt's singles received critical acclaim and Top 10 placements on Spotify playlists. Raised in Colorado, Solt's music was inspired by his experiences as a sailor.

2
A_shes To Release Debut Album young Adult Fiction Next Week Photo
A_shes To Release Debut Album 'young Adult Fiction' Next Week

With lowercase stylings and punchy beats, a_shes' sound is reminiscent of contemporary acts like Lorde, Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Samawaya. Based in the UK, a_shes' music transports listeners back to the early 2010s indie scene, creating a wildly nostalgic experience. 'young adult fiction' is a sonic world that confronts turbulence.

3
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single The Parting Glass Photo
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single 'The Parting Glass'

Boygenius, Ye Vagabonds and Interscope will donate all net proceeds from the track to the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, chosen by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate. This release continues Phoebe Bridgers' tradition of an annual holiday single.

4
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook Photo
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook

3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa welcomes Apple CEO, Tim Cook to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in a special one-off episode following this summer's third season. You can listen to their conversation now wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

