Lil Tjay and Vevo Share Live Performance of LANESWITCH

Vevo and Lil Tjay premiere a second performance as part of the platform's new Ctrl series with "LANESWITCH" today. Lil Tjay's previous Ctrl performance for "F.N." quickly amassed over 2 million views.

Watch the performance below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Lil Tjay's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, NAV, Flipp Dinero and A$AP Ferg.

Lil Tjay is a Bronx based rapper that has released hit after hit on Soundcloud and has accumulated over a million streams on every track he's dropped. His breakout hit "Brothers" showcases his ability to switch flows while still telling captivating stories told authentically, and was recently certified GOLD by the RIAA. Tjay is also featured on the 2X PLATINUM certified "Pop Out" with Chicago rapper Polo G reaching number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"LANESWITCH" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 400,000 music videos in its catalogue.





