Lil Nas X Returns With 'J CHRIST' Single

A new beginning is upon us as LIL NAS X returns with "J Christ."

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Lil Nas X Returns With 'J CHRIST' Single

Lil Nas X's resurrection is underway in 2024.

Marking the dawn of his next era, the multi-platinum, chart-topping, award-winning artist is back with his first new single in two years, “J CHRIST,” out today via Columbia Records. The song was co-written by Lil Nas X a.k.a. Montero Hill with Omer Fedi, Mike Levy [Gesaffelstein], and Blake Slatkin, with production by Fedi, Gesaffelstein, and Lil Nas X.

The multihyphenate, innovator, and insurgent premiered the song's official video, which marks Lil Nas X's solo directorial debut and follows a story he wrote himself. The gleefully subversive “J CHRIST” visual sees Nas slaying both the gates of heaven (alongside some major celebrity cameos) and the fires of hell. After an inner battle plays out, he claims victory over evil and chooses his path forward, the path of faith, and sails through a flooded rapture.

As for those doubting which direction Lil Nas X has chosen, he proudly proclaims “THIS WAY”, choosing to express his spirituality in his own way. He's forging a new life for himself while nodding to the journey that led him here, complete with homage to his iconic music video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”. Nas has ultimately ushered in a new beginning, and we have now arrived at DAY ZERO of this chapter.

The visual was shot in Mexico City and produced by SixTwentySix with production service from Habitant Productions. Visual effects are by Mathematic.

Last night, Lil Nas X hosted a premiere for his new video with several celebrity surprises on the red carpet. Check out the photos here.

No one compares to Lil Nas X. He remains an iconoclast through and through whose influence permeates every level of culture. He made history with his diamond-certified breakout single “Old Town Road,” emerging as the “longest-running number-one song ever on the Billboard Hot 100” and enshrining him as "the only artist to come out as gay while holding the number one spot on the chart.” 

It achieved a 17x-platinum certification, standing out as the second-highest certified single of all-time. Meanwhile, his platinum-certified full-length debut, Montero, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2021. Among dozens of accolades, he has garnered two GRAMMY Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest honoree of the Hal David Starlight Award.

Stay tuned for more music, visuals, and revelations from Lil Nas X.

Watch the new music video here:



