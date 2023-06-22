Lil Lotus Shares Pop-Punk Anthem 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Feat. Sophie Powers

LA-based artist Lil Lotus collaborates with Toronto-based pop singer Sophie Powers for the new single and music video, “When Life Gives You Lemons”.

Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, MGK) "When Life Give You Lemons” opens with a brightly strummed guitar as emotional vocals from Lotus tell his side of a dysfunctional romance. Sophie’s verse is a spunky, tongue-in-cheek response to Lotus with a punchy delivery dripping in attitude. Through earworm melodies and engaging lyrics, the two artists lend their contrasting styles for an upbeat summertime jam.

Via an early premiere with Alternative Press, Lil Lotus muses, “I wanted to write a song about how it feels to be caught up in a relationship where you’re constantly playing the blame game with each other instead of actually communicating. Adding Sophie in made it really upbeat and fun, so I thought it would be a cute twist on a negative situation.”

“I knew I wanted to be a part of the song the second I heard Lotus’s catchy hook. His vulnerability is commendable, although there are two sides to every story,” Sophie adds.

“I enjoyed writing from the perspective of the heartbreaker, as I’ve often found myself in that position. It doesn’t feel good either. People on the receiving end often forget that. It’s totally understandable, although we shouldn’t villainize someone for simply wanting to move on. The music video is ironic in that sense, as we are visually calling out societal norms. I am literally dressed as a villain. So glad Lotus and I came together for this track. He’s so talented!”

Lil Lotus has become known for blending confessional lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career. As a pioneer of the alternative rap scene, he first emerged in 2017 with his influential Body Bag EP (featuring GothBoiClique collective members and friends Cold Hart and Nedarb). Since then, he has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles.

His debut album ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph Records) features production by John Feldmann (Goldfinger, Good Charlotte, Blink 182) and Matt Malpass (Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud), with guest collaborations from Travis Barker and Lil Aaron. Now leaning into the alternative influences that have always informed his sound, he's poised to be the next voice and face of a new wave of pop-punk.