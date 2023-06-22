Lil Lotus Shares Pop-Punk Anthem 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Feat. Sophie Powers

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH' Photo 3 Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 4 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

Lil Lotus Shares Pop-Punk Anthem 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Feat. Sophie Powers

LA-based artist Lil Lotus collaborates with Toronto-based pop singer Sophie Powers for the new single and music video, “When Life Gives You Lemons”. 

Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, MGK) "When Life Give You Lemons” opens with a brightly strummed guitar as emotional vocals from Lotus tell his side of a dysfunctional romance.  Sophie’s verse is a spunky, tongue-in-cheek response to Lotus with a punchy delivery dripping in attitude. Through earworm melodies and engaging lyrics, the two artists lend their contrasting styles for an upbeat summertime jam.  

Via an early premiere with Alternative Press, Lil Lotus muses, “I wanted to write a song about how it feels to be caught up in a relationship where you’re constantly playing the blame game with each other instead of actually communicating. Adding Sophie in made it really upbeat and fun, so I thought it would be a cute twist on a negative situation.” 

“I knew I wanted to be a part of the song the second I heard Lotus’s catchy hook. His vulnerability is commendable, although there are two sides to every story,” Sophie adds.

“I enjoyed writing from the perspective of the heartbreaker, as I’ve often found myself in that position. It doesn’t feel good either. People on the receiving end often forget that. It’s totally understandable, although we shouldn’t villainize someone for simply wanting to move on. The music video is ironic in that sense, as we are visually calling out societal norms. I am literally dressed as a villain. So glad Lotus and I came together for this track. He’s so talented!” 

Lil Lotus has become known for blending confessional lyrics, pop-punk melodies, and trap production throughout his genre-defying music career. As a pioneer of the alternative rap scene, he first emerged in 2017 with his influential Body Bag EP (featuring GothBoiClique collective members and friends Cold Hart and Nedarb). Since then, he has released multiple EPs (including 2020’s All My Little Scars 3-EP series) and over a dozen singles.  

His debut album ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph Records) features production by John Feldmann (Goldfinger, Good Charlotte, Blink 182) and Matt Malpass (Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud), with guest collaborations from Travis Barker and Lil Aaron. Now leaning into the alternative influences that have always informed his sound, he's poised to be the next voice and face of a new wave of pop-punk. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dan + Shay Join THE VOICE as First Coaching Duo Photo
Dan + Shay Join THE VOICE as First Coaching Duo

Dan + Shay join as NBC’s first-ever coaching duo. They are familiar with “The Voice,” having served as Blake Shelton’s Battle Advisors in season 20. They join alongside Reba McEntire and EGOT winner John Legend, both of whom return for back-to-back cycles. Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper is back following his season 23 debut.

2
PVRIS Shares Title Track Off Forthcoming New Album Photo
PVRIS Shares Title Track Off Forthcoming New Album

EVERGREEN will mark PVRIS’ fourth studio album and is largely co-produced by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen alongside collaborators including Mike Shinoda, Y2K, JT Daly, and Dan Armrbuster. PVRIS will play a brand new show throughout the remainder of 2023, with 17 dates at the US Sad Summer Festival beginning on July 6.

3
The Magnetic Fields Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of 69 Love Songs Photo
The Magnetic Fields Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of '69 Love Songs'

The tour will feature all the players from the 1999 triple disc, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms and composer Stephin Merritt, joined now by recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. The Magnetic Fields will play the album as it was originally performed in the early 2000’s: in order over 2 nights.

4
Yoasobis Idol Continues to Dominate Charts; Confirmed to Open for Coldplay in Tokyo Photo
Yoasobi's 'Idol' Continues to Dominate Charts; Confirmed to Open for Coldplay in Tokyo

YOASOBI’s hit song “Idol” continues to dominate on the charts—the single just broke the record for the fastest single to reach 200 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and has maintained the #1 spot on Billboard Japan for nine weeks straight. “Idol” is a collaboration with anime series “Oshi no Ko,” also serving as the show’s theme song.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'
NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'
Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'
Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO