Lil Donald Unveils New Track 'Ride'

Today, Atlanta rapper Lil Donald unveils newest single and music video "Ride" via AWAL. The track was released alongside a new music video.

Of the single, Lil Donald shared, "This is an anthem for women everywhere who have been hurt in relationships before and knowing that there are still good men out there who will ride for you."

The track showcases Lil Donald's recognizable flow over an infectious trap beat produced by 50K. Directed by Jay Wilson, the playful video sees Donald on a mission to seek revenge all the exes that hurt his girl in the past.

The track is the follow up to his recent club banger and reimagination the viral tomato sound on Tik Tok, "Tomato," which has been taking the Atlanta club scene by storm and has seen radio play from Shade 45, Hot 107.9, V-103, Streetz 94.5 in Atlanta and more. "Tomato" followed his fall 2021 release "Real Hitta You" which was produced by Louie Montana (Roddy Rich, Lil Durk, King Von).

As he continues his climb to the top, Donald has consistently honed his craft and maintained desire to make music that's not just heard but felt. He doesn't shy away from confronting problems that real people deal with every day through his music, and always gravitates towards the raw, unvarnished truth.

Lil Donald born Donald Brooks, the 27-year-old Decatur, GA native has already begun to make an impact in his region. Now, he plans to share his story with the world. Seeking an outlet for early childhood pain growing up in poverty with a drug addicted mother, a young Donald turned to poetry. He entered a contest at school at age 13 and won, which inspired him to keep writing. But it was Tupac who inspired him to begin making music. After honing his skills, releasing music for years and signing into major deals, Donald decided to take his career independent for more control.

Fast forward to his first hit single, "Do Better," which he released in 2020. The song was inspired by a close friend involved in an abusive relationship. The song is an ode to domestic violence survivors and as an independent artist has become a double platinum hit for the rapper. He is taking a topic that many will not speak about and helping to raise awareness.

He followed up "Do Better" with another deeply personal track called "Suicide." The somber single was inspired by his own nephew, who tragically committed suicide. The song is especially important given the stigma that surrounds mental health in the black community. "It was a topic that I felt like I should address because it's a lot of people going through whatever they going through at the moment, and they reach out to people and try to talk to people and they get a certain type of reaction or don't feel like they got nobody to lean on, so I felt like I could save a few lives with that song," says Lil Donald.

With Donald's clear vision to empower others with his music, while staying true to his Atlanta roots, he is paving the way for independent artists in hip-hop today who are striving for a brighter future.

Watch the new music video here: