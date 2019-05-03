Light Freedom Revival Releases Taylor Swift Prog Cover

Light Freedom Revival continues its musical journey by envisioning the unique single "Wildest Dreams", a cover of the song with the same name by Taylor Swift.

Canadian singer John Vehadija is teaming up with Billy Sherwood, Oliver Wakeman and Dylan Howe to create an impressive take on modern pop by extending ideas using familiar prog sounds.

"I wanted an arrangement that would merge the Yes Universe with the Taylor Swift Universe, in the spirit of how Yes arranged America, but with the fun style of Taylor." John explained, "I imagined this little LFR project like a chemical experiment and for this reason you will find as bonus tracks my versions of America and You Belong With Me combining to form a new melodic substance."

The result is a seven minutes of fun prog experimentation which Vehadija hopes the audiences will enjoy.

The main single also debuts the guitar talents of the Argentinian guitar player Lino Gonzalez, from Cieloaberto who developed a style at times reminiscent of Steve Howe.

The single is released on CD and can be found at lightfreedomrevival.com as well as digitally on iTunes and Amazon.

Light Freedom Revival promises in the future a 4CD Jon Anderson Tribute Box set as well as a new album of original material.





